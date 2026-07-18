Astros vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 18

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

The Houston Astros will take on the Baltimore Orioles in MLB action on Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Orioles Game Info

Houston Astros (47-51) vs. Baltimore Orioles (46-51)

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026

Saturday, July 18, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and MASN

Astros vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-118) | BAL: (+100)

HOU: (-118) | BAL: (+100) Spread: HOU: +1.5 (-182) | BAL: -1.5 (+150)

HOU: +1.5 (-182) | BAL: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Astros vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 7-5, 4.50 ERA vs Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 6-7, 4.48 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to Spencer Arrighetti (7-5) against the Orioles and Trevor Rogers (6-7). Arrighetti's team is 8-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Arrighetti starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-1. When Rogers starts, the Orioles have gone 7-10-0 against the spread. The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Rogers' starts this season, and they went 2-4 in those games.

Astros vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (52.9%)

Astros vs Orioles Moneyline

Houston is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +100 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Astros. The Orioles are +150 to cover, while the Astros are -182 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Astros vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for Astros-Orioles on July 18 is 8.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in 15, or 45.5%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Houston has come away with a win 10 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 53 of their 98 opportunities.

The Astros are 46-52-0 against the spread in their 98 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles are 20-24 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer, Baltimore has a 15-19 record (winning 44.1% of its games).

The Orioles have played in 96 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-40-3).

The Orioles have gone 48-48-0 ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has 111 hits and an OBP of .426 to go with a slugging percentage of .633. All three of those stats lead Houston hitters this season. He has a .318 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is third in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Alvarez has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, two home runs, four walks and three RBIs.

Christian Walker has 19 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 33 walks. He's batting .237 and slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He is 113th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging in the major leagues.

Isaac Paredes has collected 84 base hits, an OBP of .349 and a slugging percentage of .417 this season.

Paredes takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Cam Smith has been key for Houston with 70 hits, an OBP of .292 plus a slugging percentage of .377.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has totaled 91 hits with a .474 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Orioles. He's batting .252 and with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Alonso brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .224 with 16 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .403 with an on-base percentage of .294.

He is currently 126th in batting average, 133rd in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Taylor Ward has a .387 on-base percentage and a .359 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Orioles.

Adley Rutschman has 18 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 28 walks while batting .253.

Astros vs Orioles Head to Head

4/30/2026: 11-5 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

11-5 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/30/2026: 10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/28/2026: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/24/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/23/2025: 9-8 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-8 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/22/2025: 10-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/21/2025: 7-2 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-2 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/17/2025: 12-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

12-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/16/2025: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/15/2025: 7-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

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