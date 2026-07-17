Rockies vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 17

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

The Colorado Rockies will face the Cincinnati Reds in MLB action on Friday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Rockies vs Reds Game Info

Colorado Rockies (39-59) vs. Cincinnati Reds (43-52)

Date: Friday, July 17, 2026

Friday, July 17, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and Reds.TV

Rockies vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: COL: (-116) | CIN: (-102)

COL: (-116) | CIN: (-102) Spread: COL: +1.5 (-178) | CIN: -1.5 (+146)

COL: +1.5 (-178) | CIN: -1.5 (+146) Total: 12 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Rockies vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gabriel Hughes (Rockies) - 0-0, 3.00 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 3-9, 4.72 ERA

The Rockies will give the nod to Gabriel Hughes against the Reds and Brady Singer (3-9). Hughes helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Hughes has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Reds have a 10-7-0 record against the spread in Singer's starts. The Reds are 5-10 in Singer's 15 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rockies vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (52.8%)

Rockies vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -116 favorite at home.

Rockies vs Reds Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rockies. The Reds are +146 to cover, while the Rockies are -178 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rockies vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for the Rockies versus Reds game on July 17 has been set at 12, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Bet on Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Rockies vs Reds Betting Trends

The Rockies have yet to play a game this season where they are listed as the favorite to win.

Colorado has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -116.

The Rockies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 44 of their 96 opportunities.

The Rockies are 53-43-0 against the spread in their 96 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline 63 total times this season. They've gone 28-35 in those games.

Cincinnati has a record of 22-34 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (39.3%).

In the 93 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-40-1).

The Reds are 50-43-0 ATS this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has an OPS of .855, fueled by an OBP of .380 to go with a slugging percentage of .475. He has a .296 batting average, as well.

He ranks 13th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Jake McCarthy is hitting .301 with 18 doubles, six triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks, while slugging .516 with an on-base percentage of .347.

He ranks eighth in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging among qualified batters.

McCarthy takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Hunter Goodman has 86 hits and is batting .254 this season.

Goodman has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double and three walks.

Kyle Karros has been key for Colorado with 73 hits, an OBP of .359 plus a slugging percentage of .439.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has a .474 slugging percentage, which paces the Reds. He's batting .256 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Stewart takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Elly De La Cruz's 83 hits and .347 on-base percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .274 while slugging .492.

Including all qualifying players, he is 43rd in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

JJ Bleday is batting .242 with 11 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 39 walks.

Spencer Steer is batting .247 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 34 walks.

Rockies vs Reds Head to Head

4/30/2026: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/29/2026: 13-2 COL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

13-2 COL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/28/2026: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/13/2025: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 7/12/2025: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 7/11/2025: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/27/2025: 8-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/26/2025: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/25/2025: 8-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/11/2024: 8-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

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