Angels vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 17

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

The Los Angeles Angels are among the MLB teams in action on Friday, versus the Detroit Tigers.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Angels vs Tigers Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (38-59) vs. Detroit Tigers (44-52)

Date: Friday, July 17, 2026

Friday, July 17, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and DSN

Angels vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAA: (-110) | DET: (-106)

LAA: (-110) | DET: (-106) Spread: LAA: +1.5 (-192) | DET: -1.5 (+158)

LAA: +1.5 (-192) | DET: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Angels vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers (Angels) - 3-6, 4.39 ERA vs Troy Melton (Tigers) - 5-1, 1.82 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Reid Detmers (3-6) to the mound, while Troy Melton (5-1) will take the ball for the Tigers. Detmers' team is 9-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Detmers' team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-2. When Melton starts, the Tigers are 6-1-0 against the spread. The Tigers were the underdog on the moneyline for three Melton starts this season -- they won each time.

Angels vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (59.3%)

Angels vs Tigers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Angels vs. Tigers reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-110) and Detroit as the underdog (-106) on the road.

Angels vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Angels. The Tigers are +158 to cover, while the Angels are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Angels vs Tigers Over/Under

Angels versus Tigers, on July 17, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Bet on Los Angeles Angels vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Angels vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Angels have been favorites in 18 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (50%) in those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 9-9 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The Angels' games have gone over the total in 45 of their 96 opportunities.

In 96 games with a line this season, the Angels have a mark of 50-46-0 against the spread.

The Tigers have won 17 of the 41 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (41.5%).

Detroit has a 16-24 record (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Tigers have played in 94 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-53-1).

The Tigers have put together a 50-44-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.2% of the time).

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has 67 hits and an OBP of .390, both of which are best among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .237 batting average and a slugging percentage of .473.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 112th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

Trout hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Zach Neto has 20 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 44 walks. He's batting .235 and slugging .453 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 118th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

Jo Adell has hit 13 homers with a team-high .395 SLG this season.

Nolan Schanuel is batting .275 with a .344 OBP and 35 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Schanuel has safely hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .526 with three doubles, three walks and four RBIs.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has racked up a team-best OBP (.392) and slugging percentage (.420). He's batting .283.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, he is 29th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage.

Dillon Dingler's 85 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .262 while slugging .508 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 60th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Riley Greene has a team-high .462 slugging percentage.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .208 with 18 doubles, 16 home runs and 41 walks.

Angels vs Tigers Head to Head

5/28/2026: 7-1 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-1 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/27/2026: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/26/2026: 10-6 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-6 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/10/2025: 9-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

9-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/9/2025: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-4 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/8/2025: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 5/4/2025: 13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 5/3/2025: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/2/2025: 9-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

9-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/1/2025: 10-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

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