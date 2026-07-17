Cubs vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 17

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Chicago Cubs will face the Minnesota Twins in MLB action on Friday.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cubs vs Twins Game Info

Chicago Cubs (54-42) vs. Minnesota Twins (48-49)

Date: Friday, July 17, 2026

Friday, July 17, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and Twins.TV

Cubs vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-136) | MIN: (+116)

CHC: (-136) | MIN: (+116) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+146) | MIN: +1.5 (-178)

CHC: -1.5 (+146) | MIN: +1.5 (-178) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cubs vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea (Cubs) - 7-5, 4.75 ERA vs Bailey Ober (Twins) - 6-3, 4.40 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Colin Rea (7-5) versus the Twins and Bailey Ober (6-3). Rea's team is 5-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rea's team has a record of 4-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Twins have gone 8-5-0 against the spread when Ober starts. The Twins have a 5-4 record in Ober's nine starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (57.6%)

Cubs vs Twins Moneyline

Chicago is the favorite, -136 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +116 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Twins Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Twins. The Cubs are +146 to cover, and the Twins are -178.

Cubs vs Twins Over/Under

A combined run total of 10.5 has been set for Cubs-Twins on July 17, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Twins Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 35, or 57.4%, of the 61 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 20-13 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -136 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 50 of their 92 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 92 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 41-51-0 against the spread.

The Twins have won 27 of the 59 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (45.8%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Minnesota has a 16-17 record (winning 48.5% of its games).

The Twins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 56 times this season for a 56-37-2 record against the over/under.

The Twins have covered 55.8% of their games this season, going 53-42-0 against the spread.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 104 hits and an OBP of .386, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .531. He's batting .291.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Nico Hoerner is hitting .233 with 23 doubles, four home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .326 with an on-base percentage of .305.

He is 121st in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 146th in slugging in the major leagues.

Dansby Swanson is batting .211 with a .412 slugging percentage and 58 RBI this year.

Alex Bregman is batting .241 with a .336 OBP and 41 RBI for Chicago this season.

Bregman heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Brooks Lee has put up a team-high .428 slugging percentage. He's batting .249 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 86th, his on-base percentage is 111th, and he is 72nd in slugging.

Josh Bell paces his team with a .429 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .248 with an on-base percentage of .307.

He is currently 89th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Kody Clemens is hitting .243 with 18 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 22 walks.

Trevor Larnach is hitting .289 with 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 34 walks.

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