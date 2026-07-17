Athletics vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 17

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Athletics taking on the Washington Nationals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game.

Athletics vs Nationals Game Info

Athletics (41-55) vs. Washington Nationals (48-49)

Date: Friday, July 17, 2026

Friday, July 17, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and Nationals.TV

Athletics vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-112) | WSH: (-104)

OAK: (-112) | WSH: (-104) Spread: OAK: +1.5 (-182) | WSH: -1.5 (+150)

OAK: +1.5 (-182) | WSH: -1.5 (+150) Total: 10 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Athletics vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gage Jump (Athletics) - 3-4, 3.51 ERA vs Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 5-4, 3.83 ERA

The Athletics will call on Gage Jump (3-4) versus the Nationals and Cade Cavalli (5-4). Jump and his team are 6-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Jump's team is 2-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals are 10-10-0 ATS in Cavalli's 20 starts that had a set spread. The Nationals are 5-9 in Cavalli's 14 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Athletics vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (52.5%)

Athletics vs Nationals Moneyline

The Athletics vs Nationals moneyline has the Athletics as a -112 favorite, while the Nationals are a -104 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Nationals Spread

The Athletics are hosting the Nationals and are 1.5 on the runline and -182 to cover, while Washington is +150 to cover the spread.

Athletics vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for the Athletics versus Nationals contest on July 17 has been set at 10, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on Athletics vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Athletics vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Athletics have won in 14, or 43.8%, of the 32 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win 14 times in 31 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 47 of their 96 games with a total this season.

The Athletics are 44-52-0 against the spread in their 96 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline 78 total times this season. They've finished 39-39 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, the Nationals have a record of 37-37 (50%).

The Nationals have combined with their opponents to go over the total 54 times this season for a 54-37-4 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have collected a 54-41-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.8% of the time).

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers leads Sacramento with a slugging percentage of .483, fueled by 37 extra-base hits. He has a .257 batting average and an on-base percentage of .324.

Among qualified batters in the majors, he is 71st in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .241 with 21 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Among all qualified batters, he is 102nd in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Carlos Cortes has collected 57 base hits, an OBP of .357 and a slugging percentage of .431 this season.

Jacob Wilson has been key for Sacramento with 63 hits, an OBP of .314 plus a slugging percentage of .388.

Wilson heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .389 with a triple and a walk.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has totaled 103 hits with a .410 on-base percentage and a .575 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Nationals. He's batting .279.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 34th in batting average, third in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Wood enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with a double, four home runs, six walks and four RBIs.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .275 with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .510 with an on-base percentage of .352.

He is currently 41st in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Luis Garcia is batting .284 with 16 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 15 walks.

Daylen Lile has 21 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .246.

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