Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 17

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals are among the MLB squads playing on Friday, versus the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (50-45) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (49-47)

Date: Friday, July 17, 2026

Friday, July 17, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and Cardinals.TV

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-112) | ARI: (-104)

STL: (-112) | ARI: (-104) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+146) | ARI: +1.5 (-178)

STL: -1.5 (+146) | ARI: +1.5 (-178) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 4-7, 3.01 ERA vs Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 7-8, 5.38 ERA

The probable starters are Michael McGreevy (4-7) for the Cardinals and Merrill Kelly (7-8) for the Diamondbacks. When McGreevy starts, his team is 10-8-0 against the spread this season. McGreevy's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. When Kelly starts, the Diamondbacks are 9-7-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks are 4-6 in Kelly's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (57%)

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -112 favorite despite being on the road.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cardinals. The Diamondbacks are -178 to cover the spread, and the Cardinals are +146.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Cardinals versus Diamondbacks, on July 17, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been chosen as favorites in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (59.3%) in those games.

St. Louis has a record of 14-9 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cardinals have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 39 of 93 chances this season.

In 93 games with a line this season, the Cardinals have a mark of 54-39-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog 54 total times this season. They've gone 22-32 in those games.

Arizona has a 19-32 record (winning only 37.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have played in 95 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-52-3).

The Diamondbacks have covered 54.7% of their games this season, going 52-43-0 ATS.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.532) and total hits (105) this season. He's batting .294 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 16th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Walker hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and 11 RBIs.

Alec Burleson is batting .273 with 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 32 walks, while slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 45th, his on-base percentage 66th, and his slugging percentage 45th.

Ivan Herrera leads St. Louis in OBP (.381) this season, fueled by 86 hits.

JJ Wetherholt has been key for St. Louis with 91 hits, an OBP of .356 plus a slugging percentage of .399.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has put up a team-high .461 slugging percentage. He's batting .256 with an on-base percentage of .311.

He ranks 72nd in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Corbin Carroll's 87 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .252 while slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Geraldo Perdomo a has .354 on-base percentage to pace the Diamondbacks.

Ildemaro Vargas is hitting .258 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

6/24/2026: 9-4 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-4 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/23/2026: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/22/2026: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/20/2025: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/19/2025: 10-1 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-1 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/18/2025: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/25/2025: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/24/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/23/2025: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/24/2024: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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