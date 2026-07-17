Mariners vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 17
Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.
The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the San Francisco Giants.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mariners vs Giants Game Info
- Seattle Mariners (48-49) vs. San Francisco Giants (41-55)
- Date: Friday, July 17, 2026
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: Mariners.TV and NBCS-BA
Mariners vs Giants Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SEA: (-146) | SF: (+124)
- Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+158) | SF: +1.5 (-192)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Mariners vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 4-3, 2.18 ERA vs Landen Roupp (Giants) - 6-8, 4.27 ERA
The Mariners will look to Bryce Miller (4-3) versus the Giants and Landen Roupp (6-8). Miller and his team are 1-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Miller's team has a record of 3-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Roupp starts, the Giants have gone 6-12-0 against the spread. The Giants have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Roupp's starts this season, and they went 5-7 in those matchups.
Mariners vs Giants Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Giants win (54.6%)
Mariners vs Giants Moneyline
- San Francisco is a +124 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -146 favorite at home.
Mariners vs Giants Spread
- The Mariners are hosting the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs (+158 to cover) on the runline. San Francisco is -192 to cover.
Mariners vs Giants Over/Under
- The over/under for Mariners-Giants on July 17 is 7. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
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Mariners vs Giants Betting Trends
- The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 81 games this year and have walked away with the win 43 times (53.1%) in those games.
- This season Seattle has been victorious 18 times in 29 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.
- The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 46 of their 96 opportunities.
- In 96 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 35-61-0 against the spread.
- The Giants have won 36.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (21-36).
- San Francisco has gone 8-7 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer (53.3%).
- The Giants have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times this season for a 44-43-6 record against the over/under.
- The Giants have put together a 41-52-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.1% of the time).
Mariners Player Leaders
- Randy Arozarena leads Seattle with 93 hits and an OBP of .380, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .458. He's batting .286.
- Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 25th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.
- Arozarena has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.
- Josh Naylor has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks. He's batting .252 and slugging .354 with an on-base percentage of .317.
- He ranks 82nd in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging in the majors.
- Naylor heads into this game looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .211 with a double, three walks and two RBIs.
- Cole Young has 88 hits this season and has a slash line of .253/.313/.394.
- Young enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.
- Dominic Canzone has been key for Seattle with 60 hits, an OBP of .335 plus a slugging percentage of .529.
Giants Player Leaders
- Luis Arraez has accumulated an on-base percentage of .369 and a slugging percentage of .460. Both lead the Giants. He's batting .330.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 55th in slugging.
- Casey Schmitt has racked up 98 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .280 while slugging .497 with an on-base percentage of .308.
- His batting average ranks 33rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 113th, and he is 21st in slugging.
- Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .302 with 21 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 14 walks.
- Rafael Devers is batting .249 with 25 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 38 walks.
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