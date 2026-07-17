Mariners vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 17

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the San Francisco Giants.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Giants Game Info

Seattle Mariners (48-49) vs. San Francisco Giants (41-55)

Date: Friday, July 17, 2026

Friday, July 17, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and NBCS-BA

Mariners vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-146) | SF: (+124)

SEA: (-146) | SF: (+124) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+158) | SF: +1.5 (-192)

SEA: -1.5 (+158) | SF: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 4-3, 2.18 ERA vs Landen Roupp (Giants) - 6-8, 4.27 ERA

The Mariners will look to Bryce Miller (4-3) versus the Giants and Landen Roupp (6-8). Miller and his team are 1-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Miller's team has a record of 3-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Roupp starts, the Giants have gone 6-12-0 against the spread. The Giants have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Roupp's starts this season, and they went 5-7 in those matchups.

Mariners vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (54.6%)

Mariners vs Giants Moneyline

San Francisco is a +124 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -146 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Giants Spread

The Mariners are hosting the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs (+158 to cover) on the runline. San Francisco is -192 to cover.

Mariners vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for Mariners-Giants on July 17 is 7. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Giants Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 81 games this year and have walked away with the win 43 times (53.1%) in those games.

This season Seattle has been victorious 18 times in 29 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 46 of their 96 opportunities.

In 96 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 35-61-0 against the spread.

The Giants have won 36.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (21-36).

San Francisco has gone 8-7 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer (53.3%).

The Giants have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times this season for a 44-43-6 record against the over/under.

The Giants have put together a 41-52-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.1% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle with 93 hits and an OBP of .380, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .458. He's batting .286.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 25th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.

Arozarena has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Josh Naylor has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks. He's batting .252 and slugging .354 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He ranks 82nd in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging in the majors.

Naylor heads into this game looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .211 with a double, three walks and two RBIs.

Cole Young has 88 hits this season and has a slash line of .253/.313/.394.

Young enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Dominic Canzone has been key for Seattle with 60 hits, an OBP of .335 plus a slugging percentage of .529.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has accumulated an on-base percentage of .369 and a slugging percentage of .460. Both lead the Giants. He's batting .330.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 55th in slugging.

Casey Schmitt has racked up 98 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .280 while slugging .497 with an on-base percentage of .308.

His batting average ranks 33rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 113th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .302 with 21 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 14 walks.

Rafael Devers is batting .249 with 25 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 38 walks.

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