Rockets vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 12

Rockets vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Wednesday, November 12, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and MNMT

The Washington Wizards (1-10) are heavy underdogs (-16.5) as they look to stop a four-game road slide when they square off against the Houston Rockets (6-3) on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at Toyota Center. The contest airs at 8 p.m. ET on SCHN and MNMT. The matchup has an over/under set at 233.5 points.

Rockets vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -16.5 233.5 -1786 +980

Rockets vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (88.9%)

Rockets vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread six times in nine games with a set spread.

The Wizards have two wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

This season, Rockets games have hit the over seven times out of 11 chances.

Wizards games this season have gone over the point total seven times in 11 opportunities (63.6%).

Washington has performed better against the spread away (2-4-0) than at home (0-5-0) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Wizards games have gone over three of five times at home (60%), and four of six on the road (66.7%).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun averages 22.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists.

Kevin Durant is averaging 24.8 points, 3.1 assists and 4.6 boards.

Amen Thompson is averaging 17.6 points, 6.7 boards and 5.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 14 points, 1.5 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

Tari Eason is averaging 11.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Wizards Leaders

Alex Sarr averages 18.5 points for the Wizards, plus 8.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Kyshawn George averages 15.8 points, 6 boards and 4.1 assists. He is also making 51.3% of his shots from the field and 45.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per contest.

Per game, CJ McCollum gets the Wizards 16.8 points, 3.5 boards and 3.4 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Tre Johnson's numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 3.7 boards and 1.5 assists per game. He is draining 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 treys.

The Wizards are getting 6.5 points, 4.3 boards and 4.7 assists per game from Carlton Carrington.

