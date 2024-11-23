Rockets vs. Trail Blazers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 23

Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday, November 23, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: KATU and SCHN

The Houston Rockets (12-5) are heavily favored (by 13 points) to build on a seven-game home win streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (6-10) on Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 223.5 points.

Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -13 223.5 -752 +530

Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (83.9%)

Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Rockets are 12-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers have played 16 games, with nine wins against the spread.

Games involving the Rockets have hit the over seven times out of 16 chances this season.

Trail Blazers games this season have hit the over 43.8% of the time (seven out of 16 games with a set point total).

Houston has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered eight times in 10 opportunities at home, and it has covered four times in seven opportunities in away games.

When playing at home, the Rockets go over the over/under 50% of the time (five of 10 games). They've hit the over in 28.6% of away games (two of seven contests).

This season, Portland is 5-3-0 at home against the spread (.625 winning percentage). Away, it is 4-3-1 ATS (.500).

In terms of the over/under, Trail Blazers games have gone over four of eight times at home (50%), and three of eight away (37.5%).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun's numbers on the season are 18.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the floor.

Fred VanVleet's numbers on the season are 14.9 points, 4.3 boards and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 39.9% from the field and 32.1% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Jalen Green is averaging 19.2 points, 2.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Tari Eason's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 53.1% from the field and 35.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Amen Thompson averages 10.9 points, 6.6 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 54.5% from the floor.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Jerami Grant is averaging 16 points, 3.5 boards and 2.3 assists for the Trail Blazers.

Deni Avdija averages 10.1 points, 5.8 boards and 2.8 assists. He is also making 36.6% of his shots from the field.

Toumani Camara's numbers on the season are 9.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is draining 42.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.

Scoot Henderson averages 11.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He is making 40.6% of his shots from the floor.

Deandre Ayton averages 13.3 points, 10.5 boards and 1 assists. He is draining 51.9% of his shots from the floor.

