Rockets vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 27

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSNX

The Houston Rockets (21-9) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-14) on Friday, December 27, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is 213.

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -1.5 213 -120 +102

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (53.2%)

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Rockets are 19-11-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Timberwolves are 12-17-0 this season.

This season, 15 of the Rockets' games have gone over the point total out of 29 chances.

Timberwolves games this year have gone over the point total 44.8% of the time (13 out of 29 games with a set point total).

Houston sports a better record against the spread in home games (10-4-0) than it does in away games (9-7-0).

The Rockets have eclipsed the total in the same percentage of games at home as away games (50%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Minnesota has a lower winning percentage at home (.286, 4-10-0 record) than away (.533, 8-7-0).

Timberwolves games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (seven times out of 14) than away (six of 15) this year.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 18.3 points, 5.2 assists and 10.5 boards.

Fred VanVleet's numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6 assists per game, shooting 38.1% from the floor and 31.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made treys.

Jalen Green averages 19.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Amen Thompson averages 11.9 points, 7 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 54.8% from the floor.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 12.1 points, 1.1 assists and 6.8 rebounds.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards is averaging 25.3 points, 5.6 boards and 4 assists for the Timberwolves.

Per game, Julius Randle provides the Timberwolves 20.1 points, 7 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Timberwolves are getting 10.4 points, 10.6 boards and 1.8 assists per game from Rudy Gobert.

Per game, Naz Reid gives the Timberwolves 12.2 points, 5 rebounds and 1.7 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Timberwolves get 9.9 points per game from Jaden McDaniels, plus 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

