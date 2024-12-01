Rockets vs. Thunder NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 1

Rockets vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 1, 2024

Sunday, December 1, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (15-4) are favored by 1.5 points when they visit the Houston Rockets (14-6) in a matchup of the top two teams in the Western at Toyota Center on Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on SCHN and FDSOK. The matchup has an over/under set at 221 points.

Rockets vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -1.5 221 -126 +108

Rockets vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (52.4%)

Rockets vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have registered an 11-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Rockets have 14 wins against the spread in 20 games this year.

This season, eight of the Thunder's games have gone over the point total out of 20 chances.

The Rockets have hit the over 45% of the time this season (nine of 20 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (5-5-0) than it does in away games (6-3-0).

The Thunder have hit the over on the total in five of 10 home games (50%), compared to three of nine road games (33.3%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Houston has a better winning percentage at home (.727, 8-3-0 record) than on the road (.667, 6-3-0).

Rockets games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (five times out of 11) than on the road (four of nine) this year.

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 29.8 points, 5.3 boards and 6.6 assists, shooting 50.3% from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Williams is averaging 21.5 points, 5.1 assists and 6.3 boards.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 10.3 points, 1.7 assists and 4.7 boards.

Chet Holmgren's numbers on the season are 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 50.5% from the floor and 37.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Cason Wallace is averaging 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun averages 18.7 points for the Rockets, plus 10.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Fred VanVleet's numbers on the season are 15.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. He is making 38.9% of his shots from the field and 32.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 treys.

The Rockets receive 19.4 points per game from Jalen Green, plus 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

The Rockets are receiving 11.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Amen Thompson.

Tari Eason averages 11.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He is making 49.7% of his shots from the floor.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.