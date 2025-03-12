Rockets vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12

Rockets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and AZFamily

The Houston Rockets (40-25) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (30-35) on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at Toyota Center as 4-point favorites. The contest airs at 8 p.m. ET on SCHN and AZFamily. The matchup has a point total of 229.

Rockets vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -4 229 -176 +148

Rockets vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (75.5%)

Rockets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread 36 times in 65 games with a set spread.

The Suns have played 65 games, with 25 wins against the spread.

This season, 33 of the Rockets' games have gone over the point total.

Suns games this year have hit the over 35 times in 65 opportunities (53.8%).

When playing at home, Houston has a worse record against the spread (17-14-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (19-14-0).

The Rockets have exceeded the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (40.6%) than away games (60.6%).

This year, Phoenix is 10-20-1 at home against the spread (.323 winning percentage). Away, it is 15-19-0 ATS (.441).

Suns games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (13 times out of 31) than away (22 of 34) this year.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun averages 19.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Jalen Green's numbers on the season are 21 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Fred VanVleet averages 14.4 points, 3.9 boards and 5.8 assists.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 13.8 points, 1.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Tari Eason is averaging 11.8 points, 1.3 assists and 6.2 boards.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 26 points for the Suns, plus 4.1 boards and 6.8 assists.

Kevin Durant averages 26.9 points, 6.1 boards and 4.3 assists. He is also sinking 52.7% of his shots from the floor and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per game.

Per game, Tyus Jones gives the Suns 10.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Suns are receiving 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Bradley Beal.

Per game, Royce O'Neale gets the Suns 9.5 points, 4.8 boards and 2.1 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

