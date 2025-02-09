Rockets vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 9

Rockets vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 9, 2025

Sunday, February 9, 2025 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and TSN

The Houston Rockets (32-20) take a six-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Toronto Raptors (16-36), who have lost three straight. The Rockets are big favorites (-10) in the contest, which starts at 2:00 PM ET (on SCHN and TSN) on Sunday, February 9, 2025. The point total is set at 224.5 for the matchup.

Rockets vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -10 224.5 -510 +390

Rockets vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (80.3%)

Rockets vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread 29 times over 52 games with a set spread.

In the Raptors' 52 games this year, they have 28 wins against the spread.

This season, 28 of the Rockets' games have gone over the point total.

The Raptors have gone over the point total 51.9% of the time this season (27 of 52 games with a set point total).

Houston has a worse record against the spread at home (12-10-1) than it does in road games (17-12-0).

The Rockets have hit the over on the over/under in 10 of 23 home games (43.5%). They've done better in away games, eclipsing the total in 18 of 29 matchups (62.1%).

Against the spread, Toronto has performed better at home (16-11-1) than on the road (12-11-1).

Looking at the over/under, Raptors games have finished over more often at home (16 of 28, 57.1%) than on the road (11 of 24, 45.8%).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 19.4 points, 5 assists and 10.5 rebounds.

Jalen Green averages 21.5 points, 4.3 boards and 3 assists.

Amen Thompson averages 13.9 points, 8 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Dillon Brooks averages 13.5 points, 3.8 boards and 1.5 assists, shooting 41.8% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made treys per game.

Tari Eason averages 11.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 33.7% from downtown, with 1 made treys per contest.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes' numbers on the season are 20 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest. He is also sinking 44.6% of his shots from the field and 27.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.

The Raptors are getting 15.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Gradey Dick.

The Raptors receive 10.3 points per game from Ochai Agbaji, plus 3.7 boards and 1.6 assists.

Per game, Chris Boucher gets the Raptors 10.5 points, 4.3 boards and 0.6 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Raptors are receiving 5.9 points, 1.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Jamal Shead.

