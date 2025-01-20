Rockets vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 20

Rockets vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Monday, January 20, 2025

Monday, January 20, 2025 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSDET

The Houston Rockets (28-13) face the Detroit Pistons (21-21) as 7.5-point favorites on Monday, January 20, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET on SCHN and FDSDET. The matchup's over/under is 224.

Rockets vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -7.5 224 -319 +260

Rockets vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (80.4%)

Rockets vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread 24 times this season (24-16-1).

The Pistons have played 42 games, with 21 wins against the spread.

Rockets games have gone over the total 23 times out of 42 chances this season.

Pistons games this season have gone over the total in 23 of 42 opportunities (54.8%).

Houston sports a worse record against the spread in home games (11-8-1) than it does in away games (13-8-0).

When it comes to over/unders, the Rockets hit the over less consistently in home games, as they've exceeded the total 10 times in 20 opportunities this season (50%). In road games, they have hit the over 13 times in 21 opportunities (61.9%).

Detroit has been better against the spread on the road (13-7-1) than at home (8-11-2) this year.

Pistons games have gone above the over/under less often at home (11 times out of 21) than away (12 of 21) this year.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun averages 19.4 points, 10.5 boards and 5.1 assists, shooting 49.1% from the field.

Jalen Green averages 21.6 points, 4.4 boards and 2.6 assists, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Fred VanVleet averages 14.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6 assists, shooting 38.6% from the field and 33.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Amen Thompson is averaging 12.8 points, 7.8 boards and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 13.2 points, 3.9 boards and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham's numbers on the season are 24.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game. He is also draining 45% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.4 triples.

Tobias Harris averages 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is also making 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 35% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.

Jalen Duren averages 9.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is sinking 69.3% of his shots from the field (fourth in NBA).

Malik Beasley averages 16.1 points, 3 boards and 1.8 assists. He is making 42.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.8% from 3-point range, with 3.7 triples per game (sixth in league).

The Pistons are getting 5.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Isaiah Stewart.

