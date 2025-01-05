Rockets vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 5

Rockets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 5, 2025

Sunday, January 5, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SportsNet LA and SCHN

The Los Angeles Lakers (20-14) are 5-point underdogs as they attempt to extend a three-game road win streak when they square off against the Houston Rockets (22-12) on Sunday, January 5, 2025 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on SportsNet LA and SCHN. The matchup has an over/under of 219.5 points.

Rockets vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -5 219.5 -198 +166

Rockets vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (71.4%)

Rockets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Rockets have gone 20-14-0 against the spread this season.

The Lakers have 18 wins against the spread in 34 games this season.

Games involving the Rockets have hit the over 16 times this season.

Lakers games this year have gone over the total in 15 of 34 opportunities (44.1%).

Against the spread, Houston has performed better at home, covering 11 times in 18 home games, and nine times in 16 road games.

In home games, the Rockets exceed the total 44.4% of the time (eight of 18 games). They hit the over more often on the road, exceeding the total in 50% of games (eight of 16).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Los Angeles has a better winning percentage at home (.588, 10-7-0 record) than away (.471, 8-9-0).

Looking at the over/under, Lakers games have finished over eight of 17 times at home (47.1%), and seven of 17 away (41.2%).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 18.9 points, 5.0 assists and 10.6 boards.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 14.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jalen Green averages 19.6 points, 4.4 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 41.0% from the floor and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 11.9 points, 1.0 assists and 6.5 boards.

Dillon Brooks' numbers on the season are 14.0 points, 4.0 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 42.3% from the floor and 38.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis is averaging 25.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Lakers.

The Lakers receive 24.1 points per game from LeBron James, plus 7.4 boards and 8.9 assists.

Austin Reaves averages 18.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He is sinking 44.0% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per contest.

Rui Hachimura's numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 5.4 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 48.0% of his shots from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Dalton Knecht averages 10.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He is sinking 46.6% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

