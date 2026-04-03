Rockets vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 3

Rockets vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Friday, April 3, 2026

Friday, April 3, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN, KJZZ, and Jazz+

The Houston Rockets (47-29) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Utah Jazz (21-56) on Friday, April 3, 2026 at Toyota Center as big, 17.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 8 p.m. ET on SCHN, KJZZ, and Jazz+. The over/under is 233.5 for the matchup.

Rockets vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -17.5 233.5 -1786 +980

Rockets vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (83.8%)

Rockets vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Rockets have registered a 31-45-0 record against the spread this season.

The Jazz have played 77 games, with 40 wins against the spread.

This season, 34 of the Rockets' games have gone over the point total out of 77 chances.

Jazz games this season have hit the over on 45 of 77 set point totals (58.4%).

Houston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 13 times in 37 games at home, and it has covered 18 times in 39 games when playing on the road.

At home, the Rockets go over the over/under 35.1% of the time (13 of 37 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, exceeding the total in 53.8% of games (21 of 39).

Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .525 (21-19-0). On the road, it is .514 (19-18-0).

Jazz games have finished above the over/under 67.5% of the time at home (27 of 40), and 48.6% of the time away (18 of 37).

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant is averaging 25.8 points, 5.4 boards and 4.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Alperen Sengun averages 20.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Amen Thompson averages 17.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists, shooting 52.4% from the field.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.5 points, 1.9 assists and 6.9 rebounds.

Reed Sheppard is averaging 13.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Jazz Leaders

Kyle Filipowski averages 11.3 points for the Jazz, plus 7.1 boards and 2.5 assists.

Ace Bailey's numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 4.1 boards and 1.8 assists per game. He is making 44.2% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 treys.

The Jazz are receiving 14.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Brice Sensabaugh.

Cody Williams averages 8.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is sinking 47.5% of his shots from the field.

The Jazz are receiving 9.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Svi Mykhailiuk.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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