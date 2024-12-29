Rockets vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 29

Rockets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 29, 2024

Sunday, December 29, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSSUN

The Miami Heat (15-14) are 6.5-point underdogs against the Houston Rockets (21-10) at Toyota Center on Sunday, December 29, 2024. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on SCHN and FDSSUN. The matchup has an over/under of 215.5.

Rockets vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -6.5 215.5 -275 +225

Rockets vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (69.9%)

Rockets vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Rockets are 19-12-0 against the spread this season.

The Heat have 13 wins against the spread in 29 games this year.

This season, Rockets games have hit the over 16 times out of 29 chances.

Heat games this year have hit the over 55.2% of the time (16 out of 29 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Houston sports a better record against the spread (10-5-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (9-7-0).

The Rockets have hit the over on the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (53.3%) than away games (50%).

This year, Miami is 7-6-1 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, it is 6-8-1 ATS (.400).

Looking at the over/under, Heat games have gone over less frequently at home (seven of 14, 50%) than on the road (nine of 15, 60%).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 19.0 points, 5.1 assists and 10.6 rebounds.

Fred VanVleet's numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 4.5 boards and 6.0 assists per game, shooting 38.0% from the floor and 32.2% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made treys.

Jalen Green averages 19.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Amen Thompson's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 55.7% from the floor.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 1.0 block.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo is averaging 16.3 points, 9.9 boards and 4.8 assists for the Heat.

Tyler Herro averages 23.9 points, 5.7 boards and 5.1 assists. He is also sinking 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 4.0 treys per contest (fourth in league).

The Heat receive 18.5 points per game from Jimmy Butler, plus 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

The Heat receive 12.0 points per game from Terry Rozier, plus 4.0 boards and 2.8 assists.

Duncan Robinson averages 11.1 points, 2.4 boards and 2.5 assists. He is sinking 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per contest.

