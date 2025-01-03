Rockets vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 3

Rockets vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and NBCS-BOS

The Boston Celtics (25-9) take on the Houston Rockets (22-11) as only 2-point favorites on Friday, January 3, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET on SCHN and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has an over/under of 220.5 points.

Rockets vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -2 220.5 -124 +106

Rockets vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (56.4%)

Rockets vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are 14-19-1 against the spread this season.

In the Rockets' 33 games this year, they have 20 wins against the spread.

Celtics games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 16 times out of 33 chances this season.

Rockets games this season have gone over the point total 16 times in 33 opportunities (48.5%).

Boston owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (7-12-0) than it does in away games (7-7-1).

In terms of point totals, the Celtics hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've gone over the total 11 times in 19 opportunities this season (57.9%). In away games, they have hit the over five times in 15 opportunities (33.3%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Houston has a better winning percentage at home (.647, 11-6-0 record) than away (.562, 9-7-0).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Rockets' games have finished above the over/under at home (47.1%, eight of 17) than on the road (50%, eight of 16).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum averages 28.5 points, 9.5 boards and 5.6 assists, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 36.9% from downtown, with 3.9 made 3-pointers per contest (third in NBA).

Jaylen Brown averages 24.4 points, 6 boards and 4.6 assists.

Derrick White is averaging 17.1 points, 4.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 15.5 points, 3.8 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 19.1 points, 10.7 boards and 5.1 assists for the Rockets.

Fred VanVleet's numbers on the season are 15 points, 4.6 boards and 6 assists per game. He is sinking 37.5% of his shots from the field and 32% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 treys.

Jalen Green's numbers on the season are 19.4 points, 4.5 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. He is making 40.8% of his shots from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 triples.

The Rockets are getting 11.9 points, 6.5 boards and 1 assists per game from Jabari Smith Jr..

The Rockets get 14.1 points per game from Dillon Brooks, plus 4 boards and 1.5 assists.

