Rocket Classic Golf Odds: Who Are the Favorites This Week in Detroit?

Rocket Classic Odds at a Glance

Cameron Young +1000

Chris Gotterup +1800

Jackson Koivun +2000

Xander Schauffele +2000

The PGA Tour moves on to the Rocket Classic this week at Detroit Golf Club.

Who are the favorites to win?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Golf Odds This Week: Rocket Classic

Full PGA Tour odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Odds Cameron Young +1000 Chris Gotterup +1800 Jackson Koivun +2000 Xander Schauffele +2000 Si Woo Kim +2000 Wyndham Clark +2200 Russell Henley +2500 View Full Table ChevronDown

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