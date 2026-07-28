MLB Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Troy Melton Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-102)

Jordan Walker 2+ Hits/Runs/RBI (-135)

Jake Bennett Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-142)

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the top MLB home run picks for today?

MLB Prop Bets: MLB Props for Today

Orioles vs. Tigers, 6:41 p.m. ET

Troy Melton - Strikeouts Troy Melton Over Jul 28 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Troy Melton flashed last year as a rookie in a small sample, and he’s proving he’s legit this season.

Across 60 MLB frames in 2026, Melton owns a 4.01 SIERA, 23.3% K rate and 11.6% swinging-strike rate. He’s upped things a couple notches of late, amassing an impressive 32.4% strikeout rate over his past five starts. He’s also missed more bats at home (26.8% K rate) than on the road (20.2%).

The Baltimore Orioles are a friendly matchup as they’ve got the eighth-highest strikeout rate over the last 30 days (23.7%).

Melton has fanned at least six in four of his last five outings, and he can do it against today at his pitcher-friendly home park.

Cubs vs. Cardinals, 7:46 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Jordan Walker -135 View more odds in Sportsbook

Colin Rea is showing reverse splits this year, and that makes this a good matchup for Jordan Walker.

The right-handed Rea is giving up 2.42 homers per nine to righty bats along with a 49.6% fly-ball rate in the split.

Walker is having his long-awaited breakout campaign, popping 22 dingers en route to a .363 wOBA. In righty-righty matchups, Walker owns a .358 wOBA and 40.3% hard-hit rate. He’s also been really good in July, posting a .373 wOBA for the month.

Usually hitting second through fourth in the lineup, Walker is in a great spot for RBI and run-scoring chances, which gives him a few paths to cashing in this market.

Red Sox vs. Athletics, 9:41 p.m. ET

Jake Bennett - Strikeouts Jake Bennett Over Jul 29 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Sutter Health Park is a scary place to back any pitcher. Despite that, I think Jake Bennett is a little undervalued today in the K market.

Bennett has hit the ground running with the Boston Red Sox, pitching to a 4.07 SIERA and 11.6% swinging-strike rate in his rookie season. While this is a tough road environment, Bennett has a much higher strikeout rate on the road (23.7%) than he does at Fenway (14.4%).

The A’s have been swinging and missing plenty of late, holding the seventh-highest K rate (24.0%) over the last 30 days.

So while there’s obvious risk of a blowup outing for Bennett tonight, I think he’s capable of striking out at least four even if it’s not smooth sailing for him.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.