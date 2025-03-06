Robert Morris vs Wright State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Horizon League Tournament

The No. 1 seed Robert Morris Colonials (23-8, 15-5 Horizon League) will hit the court in the Horizon League tournament against the No. 8 seed Wright State Raiders (15-17, 8-12 Horizon League), Thursday at 8 p.m. ET live on ESPN+.

Robert Morris vs. Wright State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Thursday, March 6, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Arena: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse

Robert Morris vs. Wright State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Robert Morris win (73.3%)

Take a look at these betting trends and insights before you bet on Thursday's Robert Morris-Wright State spread (Robert Morris -6.5) or total (149.5 points).

Robert Morris vs. Wright State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Robert Morris has won 23 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Wright State has covered 14 times in 30 matchups with a spread this year.

Robert Morris (8-2) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (80%) than Wright State (1-2) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (33.3%).

The Colonials own a worse record against the spread at home (12-4-0) than they do in road games (11-3-0).

The Raiders' winning percentage against the spread at home is .615 (8-5-0). Away, it is .214 (3-11-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, Robert Morris is 16-4-0 this season.

Wright State is 8-13-0 against the spread in Horizon League play this season.

Robert Morris vs. Wright State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Robert Morris has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 17 games this year and has walked away with the win 14 times (82.4%) in those games.

The Colonials have been a -275 moneyline favorite on 10 occasions this season and won every game.

Wright State has been the underdog on the moneyline 14 total times this season. Wright State has finished 3-11 in those games.

The Raiders are 1-2 (winning just 33.3% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +220 or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Robert Morris has a 73.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Robert Morris vs. Wright State Head-to-Head Comparison

Robert Morris' +183 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.2 points per game (115th in college basketball) while giving up 70.3 per outing (134th in college basketball).

Kam Woods leads Robert Morris, putting up 14.6 points per game (301st in the nation).

Wright State puts up 77.8 points per game (82nd in college basketball) while giving up 76.2 per contest (298th in college basketball). It has a +52 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 1.6 points per game.

Brandon Noel is 36th in the country with a team-high 19.1 points per game.

The Colonials win the rebound battle by an average of 5.6 boards. They are collecting 34.2 rebounds per game (63rd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.6 per outing.

Alvaro Folgueiras paces the team with 9.3 rebounds per game (21st in college basketball play).

The Raiders win the rebound battle by 1.2 boards on average. They record 31.3 rebounds per game, 215th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 30.1.

Noel leads the team with 7.8 rebounds per game (75th in college basketball).

Robert Morris averages 96.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (161st in college basketball), and gives up 89.0 points per 100 possessions (77th in college basketball).

The Raiders put up 101.4 points per 100 possessions (55th in college basketball), while conceding 99.3 points per 100 possessions (329th in college basketball).

