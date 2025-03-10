Robert Morris vs Oakland Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Horizon League Tournament

The No. 1 seed Robert Morris Colonials (24-8, 15-5 Horizon League) will hit the court in the Horizon League tournament against the No. 6 seed Oakland Golden Grizzlies (16-17, 11-9 Horizon League), Monday at 7 p.m. ET live on ESPNU.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Robert Morris vs. Oakland Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, March 10, 2025

Monday, March 10, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Robert Morris vs. Oakland Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Robert Morris win (71.7%)

Robert Morris is a 2.5-point favorite against Oakland on Monday and the total is set at 139.5 points. Here are some betting trends and insights if you are planning on making a wager on the outing.

Robert Morris vs. Oakland: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Robert Morris has won 24 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Oakland has compiled a 15-16-0 ATS record so far this season.

As a 2.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Robert Morris is 10-4 against the spread compared to the 8-5 ATS record Oakland puts up as a 2.5-point underdog.

In home games, the Colonials have a worse record against the spread (13-4-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (11-3-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Golden Grizzlies have a better winning percentage at home (.500, 6-6-0 record) than away (.438, 7-9-0).

Robert Morris is 17-4-0 against the spread in conference action this season.

Oakland is 10-12-0 against the spread in Horizon League play this year.

Robert Morris vs. Oakland: Moneyline Betting Stats

Robert Morris has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 18 games this year and has walked away with the win 15 times (83.3%) in those games.

This season, the Colonials have been victorious 12 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 or shorter on the moneyline.

Oakland has been the moneyline underdog 15 total times this season. Oakland has gone 4-11 in those games.

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, the Golden Grizzlies have a record of 4-9 (30.8%).

Robert Morris has an implied victory probability of 59% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Robert Morris vs. Oakland Head-to-Head Comparison

Robert Morris is outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game with a +204 scoring differential overall. It puts up 76.4 points per game (107th in college basketball) and gives up 70 per outing (117th in college basketball).

Kam Woods' team-leading 14.8 points per game ranks 284th in college basketball.

Oakland puts up 70.5 points per game (271st in college basketball) while giving up 71.4 per contest (160th in college basketball). It has a -31 scoring differential.

Allen David Mukeba Jr.'s team-leading 14.5 points per game rank him 314th in college basketball.

The Colonials are 63rd in the country at 34.1 rebounds per game. That's 5.7 more than the 28.4 their opponents average.

Alvaro Folgueiras' 9.3 rebounds per game lead the Colonials and rank 21st in college basketball action.

The Golden Grizzlies pull down 32.3 rebounds per game (160th in college basketball) while allowing 30.4 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.9 boards per game.

Mukeba paces the Golden Grizzlies with 7.7 rebounds per game (85th in college basketball).

Robert Morris scores 96.9 points per 100 possessions (146th in college basketball), while giving up 88.8 points per 100 possessions (65th in college basketball).

The Golden Grizzlies rank 253rd in college basketball with 93.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 210th defensively with 94.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

