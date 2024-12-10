Rico Dowdle Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Dallas Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle will take on the 32nd-ranked tun defense of the Carolina Panthers (170.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Dowdle a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Panthers? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Dowdle this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Dowdle vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.1

13.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 75.66

75.66 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.47

0.47 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.89

13.89 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Dowdle Fantasy Performance

With 115.6 fantasy points this season (9.6 per game), Dowdle is the 27th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 80th among all players.

During his last three games, Dowdle has delivered 40.2 total fantasy points (13.4 per game), running the ball 59 times for 329 yards and one score. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 33 yards on seven receptions (eight targets).

Dowdle has posted 49.2 fantasy points (9.8 per game) during his last five games, running for 410 yards and scoring one touchdown on 81 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 42 yards on 12 grabs (16 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Dowdle's fantasy campaign was a Week 13 outburst versus the New York Giants, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 18.3 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 112 rushing yards on 22 attempts (5.1 yards per carry) with one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Rico Dowdle delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (3.2 points) in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, running for 26 yards on eight carries with one catch for six yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Panthers Defensive Performance

One player has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Carolina this season.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Panthers this year.

Carolina has allowed eight players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Panthers have allowed three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

A total of three players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Carolina this year.

The Panthers have given up a touchdown reception by 21 players this season.

Carolina has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to three players this season.

The Panthers have allowed six players to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 16 players have run for at least one touchdown versus Carolina this season.

A total of Three players have run for more than one TD against the Panthers this season.

Want more data and analysis on Rico Dowdle? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.