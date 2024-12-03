Rico Dowdle Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bengals

Rico Dowdle and the Dallas Cowboys will face the Cincinnati Bengals and their 22nd-ranked rushing defense (128.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Dowdle vs. Bengals Game Info

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Dallas Cowboys vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Day: December 9, 2024

December 9, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.0

12.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.1

13.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 73.87

73.87 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.48

0.48 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.76

14.76 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Dowdle Fantasy Performance

With 101.5 fantasy points in 2024 (9.2 per game), Dowdle is the 29th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 89th overall.

Looking at his last three games, Dowdle has amassed 29.5 fantasy points (9.8 per game) as he's run for 226 yards and scored one touchdown on 51 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 29 yards on eight grabs (11 targets).

Dowdle has put up 51.8 fantasy points (10.4 per game) during his last five games, running for 354 yards and scoring one touchdown on 75 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 64 yards on 16 grabs (20 targets) with one TD as a pass-catcher.

The peak of Dowdle's fantasy season so far was last week against the New York Giants, when he caught three balls on three targets for 11 yards, good for 18.3 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Rico Dowdle stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, rushing eight times for 26 yards, with one reception for six yards as a receiver (3.2 fantasy points).

Bengals Defensive Performance

Two players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Cincinnati has allowed seven players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Bengals have allowed three players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of five players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Cincinnati this year.

A total of 21 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Bengals this year.

Cincinnati has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

Three players have recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bengals this year.

A total of 13 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Rico Dowdle? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.