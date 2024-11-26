Rico Dowdle Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

Rico Dowdle and the Dallas Cowboys will meet the New York Giants and their 30th-ranked run defense (147.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET.

Is Dowdle a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Giants? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Dowdle vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants Game Day: November 28, 2024

November 28, 2024 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.8

11.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.8

12.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 74.33

74.33 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.44

0.44 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.24

15.24 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Dowdle Fantasy Performance

With 83.2 fantasy points in 2024 (8.3 per game), Dowdle is the 32nd-ranked player at the RB position and 111th among all players.

During his last three games, Dowdle has 16.8 total fantasy points (5.6 per game), carrying the ball 41 times for 167 yards and zero touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 21 yards on eight catches (11 targets).

Dowdle has totaled 39.0 fantasy points (7.8 per game) in his last five games, as he's rushed for 267 yards with zero touchdowns on 58 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 83 yards on 18 receptions (23 targets) with one TDs.

The high point of Dowdle's fantasy season came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5, when he tallied 17.4 fantasy points with two receptions (on two targets) for 27 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Rico Dowdle stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, rushing eight times for 26 yards, with one reception for six yards as a receiver (3.2 fantasy points).

Giants Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against New York this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD against the Giants this year.

New York has allowed four players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Giants have not allowed a player to throw for at least three touchdowns versus them in a game this season.

New York has not allowed over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

The Giants have allowed a TD catch by 10 players this year.

New York has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Giants have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this season.

A total of 11 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against New York this season.

The Giants have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

