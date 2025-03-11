Rice vs Charlotte Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for AAC Tournament

The No. 12 seed Rice Owls (13-18, 4-14 AAC) will hit the court in the AAC tournament against the No. 13 seed Charlotte 49ers (10-21, 3-15 AAC), Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET live on ESPN+.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Rice vs. Charlotte Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Arena: UNT Coliseum

Rice vs. Charlotte Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rice win (62%)

Read these betting insights and trends before you wager on Wednesday's Rice-Charlotte spread (Rice -3.5) or total (137.5 points).

Rice vs. Charlotte: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Rice has covered 16 times in 29 games with a spread this season.

Charlotte has covered 14 times in 29 games with a spread this year.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Charlotte is 9-6 against the spread compared to the 4-5 ATS record Rice racks up as a 3.5-point favorite.

The Owls have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered seven times in 13 games when playing at home, and they've covered seven times in 12 games on the road.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the 49ers have a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 5-10-0 record) than away (.583, 7-5-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, Rice is 11-7-0 this season.

Charlotte has nine wins against the spread in 18 AAC games this year.

Rice vs. Charlotte: Moneyline Betting Stats

Rice has won in eight, or 72.7%, of the 11 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This year, the Owls have won eight of nine games when listed as at least -162 or better on the moneyline.

Charlotte has gone 3-17 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 15% of those games).

The 49ers are 1-15 (winning only 6.2% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

Rice has an implied victory probability of 61.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Rice vs. Charlotte Head-to-Head Comparison

Rice averages 70.6 points per game (271st in college basketball) while giving up 70.5 per contest (133rd in college basketball). It has a +3 scoring differential overall.

Trae Broadnax is 655th in college basketball with a team-high 12.2 points per game.

Charlotte has been outscored by 4.2 points per game (posting 71.1 points per game, 263rd in college basketball, while conceding 75.3 per contest, 277th in college basketball) and has a -130 scoring differential.

Charlotte's leading scorer, Nik Graves, is 85th in the country, averaging 17.6 points per game.

The Owls prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 3.7 boards. They are grabbing 34.8 rebounds per game (44th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.1 per outing.

Caden Powell paces the team with 7.2 rebounds per game (140th in college basketball action).

The 49ers lose the rebound battle by 4.0 boards on average. They collect 28.1 rebounds per game, 342nd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 32.1.

Giancarlo Rosado is 343rd in college basketball with 5.9 rebounds per game, leading the 49ers.

Rice's 93.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 257th in college basketball, and the 92.9 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 166th in college basketball.

The 49ers' 96.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 158th in college basketball, and the 102.2 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 352nd in college basketball.

