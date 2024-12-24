Rhamondre Stevenson Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

In Week 17 (Saturday at 1:00 PM ET), RB Rhamondre Stevenson and the New England Patriots will play the Los Angeles Chargers, who have the 17th-ranked rushing defense in the league (124.1 yards allowed per game).

For more information on Stevenson, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Chargers.

Stevenson vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers

New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: December 28, 2024

December 28, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 60.94

60.94 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.35

0.35 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.22

14.22 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Stevenson Fantasy Performance

With 142.8 fantasy points in 2024 (10.2 per game), Stevenson is the 23rd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 61st overall.

During his last three games, Stevenson has 29.2 total fantasy points (9.7 per game), carrying the ball 43 times for 202 yards and one touchdown. As a receiver, he has added 50 yards on five catches (five targets).

Stevenson has delivered 41.4 total fantasy points (8.3 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 71 times for 288 yards and one score. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 66 yards on nine receptions (11 targets).

The peak of Stevenson's fantasy season was a Week 8 outburst versus the New York Jets, a game when he went off for three catches and 17 receiving yards (20.5 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Rhamondre Stevenson had his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the New York Jets, when he tallied just 0.3 fantasy points (6 carries, 23 yards).

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed more than 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Chargers have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this season.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have given up at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this year.

A total of three players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have allowed 18 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Los Angeles has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Chargers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to four players this season.

A total of seven players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this season.

