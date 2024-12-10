Rhamondre Stevenson Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

Rhamondre Stevenson and the New England Patriots will play the Arizona Cardinals and their 18th-ranked rushing defense (121.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

For more information on Stevenson, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, check out this article before his upcoming game against the Cardinals.

Thinking about playing Stevenson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Stevenson vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals

New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.1

11.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 62.01

62.01 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.36

0.36 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.83

14.83 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Stevenson Fantasy Performance

Stevenson is the 25th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 64th overall, as he has posted 123.0 total fantasy points (10.3 per game).

During his last three games, Stevenson has delivered 21.6 total fantasy points (7.2 per game), rushing the ball 46 times for 159 yards and zero scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 37 yards on seven receptions (nine targets).

Stevenson has generated 46.7 fantasy points (9.3 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 249 yards with one touchdown on 76 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 78 yards on 13 receptions (15 targets) with one TD.

The highlight of Stevenson's fantasy campaign was a Week 8 performance versus the New York Jets, a game when he went off for 48 rushing yards and two TDs on 20 carries (for 20.5 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he caught three balls (on three targets) for 17 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Rhamondre Stevenson's matchup versus the New York Jets in Week 3 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 0.3 fantasy points. He rushed for 23 yards on six carries on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cardinals Defensive Performance

One player has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Arizona this year.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Cardinals this year.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Arizona this year.

One player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Cardinals this season.

Arizona has given up more than 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

A total of 14 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Cardinals this season.

Arizona has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

The Cardinals have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this season.

Arizona has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to eight players this season.

The Cardinals have allowed at least two rushing TDs to four players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Rhamondre Stevenson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.