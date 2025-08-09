Rhamondre Stevenson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Rhamondre Stevenson put up 142.9 fantasy points last year, 27th among all NFL running backs. The New England Patriots RB is currently the 39th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Rhamondre Stevenson Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Stevenson's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 142.9 83 27 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 76.4 146 47

Rhamondre Stevenson 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 8 versus the New York Jets, Stevenson posted a season-high 20.5 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 20 carries, 48 yards, 2 TDs. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Bengals 18.6 25 120 1 3 3 0 126 Week 2 Seahawks 15.0 21 81 1 5 2 0 90 Week 3 @Jets 0.3 6 23 0 - 0 0 23 Week 4 @49ers 4.2 13 43 0 5 4 0 62 Week 5 Dolphins 15.2 12 89 1 4 4 0 92 Week 7 @Jaguars 2.5 7 18 0 3 2 0 25 Week 8 Jets 20.5 20 48 2 3 3 0 65 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Other Patriots Rushers

The Patriots ran 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked 30th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Stevenson's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Rhamondre Stevenson 207 801 7 40 3.9 Antonio Gibson 120 538 1 14 4.5 Drake Maye 54 421 2 5 7.8 Jamycal Hasty 20 69 0 0 3.5

Want more data and analysis on Rhamondre Stevenson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.