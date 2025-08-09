FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Rhamondre Stevenson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Rhamondre Stevenson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Rhamondre Stevenson put up 142.9 fantasy points last year, 27th among all NFL running backs. The New England Patriots RB is currently the 39th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Rhamondre Stevenson Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Stevenson's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points142.98327
2025 Projected Fantasy Points76.414647

Rhamondre Stevenson 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 8 versus the New York Jets, Stevenson posted a season-high 20.5 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 20 carries, 48 yards, 2 TDs. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Bengals18.6251201330126
Week 2Seahawks15.02181152090
Week 3@Jets0.36230-0023
Week 4@49ers4.21343054062
Week 5Dolphins15.21289144092
Week 7@Jaguars2.5718032025
Week 8Jets20.52048233065

Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Other Patriots Rushers

The Patriots ran 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked 30th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Stevenson's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Rhamondre Stevenson2078017403.9
Antonio Gibson1205381144.5
Drake Maye54421257.8
Jamycal Hasty2069003.5

Want more data and analysis on Rhamondre Stevenson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

