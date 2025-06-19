Astros vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 19
Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Athletics.
Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Astros vs Athletics Game Info
- Houston Astros (43-31) vs. Athletics (30-46)
- Date: Thursday, June 19, 2025
- Time: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California
- Coverage: NBCS-CA and SCHN
Astros vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: HOU: (-130) | OAK: (+110)
- Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+118) | OAK: +1.5 (-142)
- Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
Astros vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Colton Gordon (Astros) - 2-1, 4.70 ERA vs Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 1-4, 4.80 ERA
The probable starters are Colton Gordon (2-1) for the Astros and Jacob Lopez (1-4) for the Athletics. Gordon and his team are 4-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gordon's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-1. When Lopez starts, the Athletics are 3-2-0 against the spread. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in five of Lopez's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.
Astros vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Astros win (56.6%)
Astros vs Athletics Moneyline
- The Astros vs Athletics moneyline has the Astros as a -130 favorite, while the Athletics are a +110 underdog at home.
Astros vs Athletics Spread
- The Astros are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Astros are +118 to cover, while the Athletics are -142 to cover.
Astros vs Athletics Over/Under
- Astros versus Athletics, on June 19, has an over/under of 10.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.
Astros vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Astros have been favorites in 50 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (58%) in those contests.
- This year, the Astros have won 19 of 30 games when listed as at least -130 or better on the moneyline.
- The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 29 of their 73 games with a total this season.
- In 73 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 40-33-0 against the spread.
- The Athletics have gone 19-37 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.9% of those games).
- The Athletics have gone 14-32 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (30.4%).
- The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 43 times this season for a 43-30-3 record against the over/under.
- The Athletics have a 36-40-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.4% of the time).
Astros Player Leaders
- Jeremy Pena leads Houston in OBP (.377), slugging percentage (.474) and total hits (92) this season. He has a .321 batting average.
- Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 36th in slugging.
- Isaac Paredes is hitting .252 with 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 40 walks, while slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .355.
- He is 88th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging among qualifying batters.
- Jose Altuve has 77 hits this season and has a slash line of .277/.322/.442.
- Jake Meyers has been key for Houston with 70 hits, an OBP of .362 plus a slugging percentage of .403.
- Meyers enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .368 with two doubles, three walks and three RBIs.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Jacob Wilson has racked up an on-base percentage of .399, a slugging percentage of .500, and has 99 hits, all club-highs for the Athletics (while batting .359).
- Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is second in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.
- Brent Rooker has 16 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .275. He's slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .351.
- His batting average ranks 41st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 46th, and he is 29th in slugging.
- Tyler Soderstrom has 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .250.
- Lawrence Butler has 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .254.
Astros vs Athletics Head to Head
- 6/18/2025: 11-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 6/17/2025: 13-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 6/16/2025: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/28/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 5/27/2025: 11-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)
- 9/12/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)
- 9/11/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 9/10/2024: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 7/24/2024: 8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 7/23/2024: 8-2 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
