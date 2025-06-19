Astros vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 19

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Athletics.

Astros vs Athletics Game Info

Houston Astros (43-31) vs. Athletics (30-46)

Date: Thursday, June 19, 2025

Thursday, June 19, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and SCHN

Astros vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-130) | OAK: (+110)

HOU: (-130) | OAK: (+110) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+118) | OAK: +1.5 (-142)

HOU: -1.5 (+118) | OAK: +1.5 (-142) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Astros vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colton Gordon (Astros) - 2-1, 4.70 ERA vs Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 1-4, 4.80 ERA

The probable starters are Colton Gordon (2-1) for the Astros and Jacob Lopez (1-4) for the Athletics. Gordon and his team are 4-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gordon's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-1. When Lopez starts, the Athletics are 3-2-0 against the spread. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in five of Lopez's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

Astros vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (56.6%)

Astros vs Athletics Moneyline

The Astros vs Athletics moneyline has the Astros as a -130 favorite, while the Athletics are a +110 underdog at home.

Astros vs Athletics Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Astros are +118 to cover, while the Athletics are -142 to cover.

Astros vs Athletics Over/Under

Astros versus Athletics, on June 19, has an over/under of 10.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Astros vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 50 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (58%) in those contests.

This year, the Astros have won 19 of 30 games when listed as at least -130 or better on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 29 of their 73 games with a total this season.

In 73 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 40-33-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have gone 19-37 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.9% of those games).

The Athletics have gone 14-32 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (30.4%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 43 times this season for a 43-30-3 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have a 36-40-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.4% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena leads Houston in OBP (.377), slugging percentage (.474) and total hits (92) this season. He has a .321 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Isaac Paredes is hitting .252 with 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 40 walks, while slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .355.

He is 88th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Jose Altuve has 77 hits this season and has a slash line of .277/.322/.442.

Jake Meyers has been key for Houston with 70 hits, an OBP of .362 plus a slugging percentage of .403.

Meyers enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .368 with two doubles, three walks and three RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has racked up an on-base percentage of .399, a slugging percentage of .500, and has 99 hits, all club-highs for the Athletics (while batting .359).

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is second in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Brent Rooker has 16 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .275. He's slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .351.

His batting average ranks 41st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 46th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom has 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .250.

Lawrence Butler has 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .254.

Astros vs Athletics Head to Head

6/18/2025: 11-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/17/2025: 13-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

13-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/16/2025: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/28/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/27/2025: 11-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

11-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/12/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/11/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/10/2024: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/24/2024: 8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/23/2024: 8-2 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

