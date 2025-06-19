NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - June 19

The Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Indiana Pacers is one of many solid options on today's NBA Playoff slate.

Delve into our betting guide for the NBA's upcoming games today.

Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (59.18% win probability)

Thunder (59.18% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-6.5)

Thunder (-6.5) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Thunder -250, Pacers +205

Thunder -250, Pacers +205 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

