Braves vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 19

MLB action on Thursday includes the Atlanta Braves playing the New York Mets.

Braves vs Mets Game Info

Atlanta Braves (33-39) vs. New York Mets (45-29)

Date: Thursday, June 19, 2025

Thursday, June 19, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: MLB Network, FDSSO, and SNY

Braves vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-130) | NYM: (+110)

ATL: (-130) | NYM: (+110) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+150) | NYM: +1.5 (-182)

ATL: -1.5 (+150) | NYM: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Braves vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves) - 1-5, 4.35 ERA vs Clay Holmes (Mets) - 7-3, 2.87 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (1-5) to the mound, while Clay Holmes (7-3) will get the nod for the Mets. Strider and his team have a record of 1-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Strider's team has won 20% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-4). The Mets are 7-6-0 against the spread when Holmes starts. The Mets were named the moneyline underdog for two Holmes starts this season -- they split the games.

Braves vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (57.8%)

Braves vs Mets Moneyline

The Braves vs Mets moneyline has Atlanta as a -130 favorite, while New York is a +110 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Mets Spread

The Braves are hosting the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are +150 to cover the runline, with the Mets being -182.

Braves vs Mets Over/Under

The Braves-Mets game on June 19 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Braves vs Mets Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 28, or 52.8%, of the 53 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Atlanta has a record of 23-20 when favored by -130 or more this year.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 27 of their 69 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves have posted a record of 32-37-0 against the spread this season.

The Mets have won 47.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (9-10).

New York has a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Mets have played in 71 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-42-2).

The Mets have a 37-34-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.1% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 67 hits, which is tops among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .251 with 31 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .354 and a slugging percentage of .479.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 89th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Olson has recorded a base hit in nine games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .324 with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and 11 RBIs.

Marcell Ozuna has 62 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .384. He's batting .254 and slugging .422.

Among qualifiers, he is 82nd in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.431) powered by 24 extra-base hits.

Ozzie Albies has been key for Atlanta with 63 hits, an OBP of .299 plus a slugging percentage of .335.

Albies enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .150 with a double and a triple.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has accumulated a team-best .387 on-base percentage. He's batting .248 and slugging .462.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 93rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 12th and he is 44th in slugging.

Pete Alonso paces his team with 81 hits and a .387 on-base percentage, with a team-leading .561 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .291.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Francisco Lindor is batting .271 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .241 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 23 walks.

Braves vs Mets Head to Head

6/18/2025: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/30/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/30/2024: 8-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/24/2024: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/28/2024: 9-2 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-2 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/27/2024: 4-0 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-0 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/26/2024: 8-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/25/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/12/2024: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/11/2024: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

