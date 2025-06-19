Braves vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 19
Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.
MLB action on Thursday includes the Atlanta Braves playing the New York Mets.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Braves vs Mets Game Info
- Atlanta Braves (33-39) vs. New York Mets (45-29)
- Date: Thursday, June 19, 2025
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia
- Coverage: MLB Network, FDSSO, and SNY
Braves vs Mets Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: ATL: (-130) | NYM: (+110)
- Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+150) | NYM: +1.5 (-182)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Braves vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves) - 1-5, 4.35 ERA vs Clay Holmes (Mets) - 7-3, 2.87 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (1-5) to the mound, while Clay Holmes (7-3) will get the nod for the Mets. Strider and his team have a record of 1-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Strider's team has won 20% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-4). The Mets are 7-6-0 against the spread when Holmes starts. The Mets were named the moneyline underdog for two Holmes starts this season -- they split the games.
Braves vs Mets Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mets win (57.8%)
Braves vs Mets Moneyline
- The Braves vs Mets moneyline has Atlanta as a -130 favorite, while New York is a +110 underdog on the road.
Braves vs Mets Spread
- The Braves are hosting the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are +150 to cover the runline, with the Mets being -182.
Braves vs Mets Over/Under
- The Braves-Mets game on June 19 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.
Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!
Braves vs Mets Betting Trends
- The Braves have won in 28, or 52.8%, of the 53 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Atlanta has a record of 23-20 when favored by -130 or more this year.
- The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 27 of their 69 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Braves have posted a record of 32-37-0 against the spread this season.
- The Mets have won 47.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (9-10).
- New York has a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.
- The Mets have played in 71 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-42-2).
- The Mets have a 37-34-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.1% of the time).
Braves Player Leaders
- Matt Olson has 67 hits, which is tops among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .251 with 31 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .354 and a slugging percentage of .479.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 89th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 31st in slugging.
- Olson has recorded a base hit in nine games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .324 with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and 11 RBIs.
- Marcell Ozuna has 62 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .384. He's batting .254 and slugging .422.
- Among qualifiers, he is 82nd in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage.
- Austin Riley leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.431) powered by 24 extra-base hits.
- Ozzie Albies has been key for Atlanta with 63 hits, an OBP of .299 plus a slugging percentage of .335.
- Albies enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .150 with a double and a triple.
Mets Player Leaders
- Juan Soto has accumulated a team-best .387 on-base percentage. He's batting .248 and slugging .462.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 93rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 12th and he is 44th in slugging.
- Pete Alonso paces his team with 81 hits and a .387 on-base percentage, with a team-leading .561 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .291.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.
- Francisco Lindor is batting .271 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks.
- Brandon Nimmo is hitting .241 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 23 walks.
Braves vs Mets Head to Head
- 6/18/2025: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 9/30/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)
- 9/30/2024: 8-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 9/24/2024: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 7/28/2024: 9-2 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 7/27/2024: 4-0 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 7/26/2024: 8-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 7/25/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 5/12/2024: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 5/11/2024: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!