Dodgers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 19

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Diego Padres is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Dodgers vs Padres Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (46-29) vs. San Diego Padres (39-34)

Date: Thursday, June 19, 2025

Thursday, June 19, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and SDPA

Dodgers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-250) | SD: (+205)

LAD: (-250) | SD: (+205) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-120) | SD: +1.5 (-100)

LAD: -1.5 (-120) | SD: +1.5 (-100) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Dodgers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 6-5, 2.64 ERA vs Ryan Bergert (Padres) - 1-0, 2.33 ERA

The probable pitchers are Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-5) for the Dodgers and Ryan Bergert (1-0) for the Padres. Yamamoto's team is 6-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Yamamoto's team has won 57.1% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-6). In all of Bergert's three starts that had a set spread, the Padres covered. The Padres are 2-1 in Bergert's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (61.1%)

Dodgers vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is a +205 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -250 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Padres Spread

The Padres are at the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Padres are -120 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -100.

Dodgers vs Padres Over/Under

The Dodgers-Padres contest on June 19 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.

Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (64.5%) in those contests.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious nine times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -250 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 43 of their 74 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 33-41-0 against the spread in their 74 games that had a posted line this season.

The Padres have been the moneyline underdog 35 total times this season. They've finished 15-20 in those games.

San Diego has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +205 or longer.

The Padres have combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times this season for a 31-39-2 record against the over/under.

The Padres have collected a 39-33-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 85 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .625, both of which are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .292 batting average and an on-base percentage of .388.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is second in slugging.

Mookie Betts is hitting .259 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 35 walks, while slugging .399 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Among qualifiers, he is 73rd in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 108th in slugging percentage.

Andy Pages has collected 78 base hits, an OBP of .334 and a slugging percentage of .517 this season.

Pages heads into this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .471 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs.

Freddie Freeman is batting .336 with a .406 OBP and 41 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Freeman heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with two walks.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has racked up a team-best OBP (.373) and slugging percentage (.500), while leading the Padres in hits (86, while batting .312).

Including all qualified players in MLB, his batting average places him 10th, his on-base percentage is 22nd, and he is 20th in slugging.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .274 with 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He is 44th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage in the majors.

Luis Arraez has 16 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 13 walks while batting .283.

Gavin Sheets has 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .267.

Dodgers vs Padres Head to Head

6/18/2025: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/17/2025: 8-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/16/2025: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/11/2025: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/10/2025: 11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/9/2025: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/11/2024: 2-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 10/9/2024: 8-0 LAD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-0 LAD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 10/8/2024: 6-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 10/6/2024: 10-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

