Rays vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 19

The Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Baltimore Orioles in MLB action on Thursday.

Rays vs Orioles Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (41-33) vs. Baltimore Orioles (31-42)

Date: Thursday, June 19, 2025

Thursday, June 19, 2025 Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and MASN2

Rays vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-158) | BAL: (+134)

TB: (-158) | BAL: (+134) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+125) | BAL: +1.5 (-150)

TB: -1.5 (+125) | BAL: +1.5 (-150) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Rays vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 6-4, 2.55 ERA vs Charlie Morton (Orioles) - 3-7, 6.05 ERA

The Rays will give the ball to Drew Rasmussen (6-4, 2.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Orioles will turn to Charlie Morton (3-7, 6.05 ERA). Rasmussen and his team have a record of 7-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Rasmussen's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-3). The Orioles have gone 2-7-0 against the spread when Morton starts. The Orioles are 1-2 in Morton's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rays vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (57%)

Rays vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -158 favorite at home.

Rays vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at the Rays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Orioles are +125 to cover the spread, and the Rays are -150.

Rays vs Orioles Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Rays-Orioles on June 19, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Rays vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Rays have been favorites in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (61.5%) in those contests.

This season Tampa Bay has come away with a win five times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rays have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 28 of 72 chances this season.

In 72 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 36-36-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline 31 total times this season. They've gone 13-18 in those games.

Baltimore has played five times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, and lost each game.

The Orioles have played in 72 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-36-3).

The Orioles have collected a 25-47-0 record against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 72 hits, which ranks first among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .264 with 33 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .306 and a slugging percentage of .509.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 115th, and he is 18th in slugging.

Caminero has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with a double, two home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Yandy Diaz is batting .268 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Among qualifiers, he is 57th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage.

Diaz brings a nine-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .405 with a double, a triple, two home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Brandon Lowe has 70 hits this season and has a slash line of .266/.318/.475.

Lowe brings a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .389 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda is slashing .329/.417/.496 this season and leads the Rays with an OPS of .913.

Aranda takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with two doubles, three walks and four RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn has racked up a team-best OBP (.383), while pacing the Orioles in hits (64). He's batting .302 and slugging.

He ranks 14th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Gunnar Henderson leads his team with a .442 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .281 with an on-base percentage of .342.

He is currently 35th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Cedric Mullins has 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 24 walks while batting .229.

Adley Rutschman has nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 31 walks while hitting .231.

Rays vs Orioles Head to Head

6/18/2025: 12-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

12-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/17/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/16/2025: 7-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/8/2024: 2-0 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

2-0 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/6/2024: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/11/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/10/2024: 7-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/9/2024: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/10/2024: 5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/9/2024: 9-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

