Reds vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 3

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Cincinnati Reds are playing the Kansas City Royals.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Reds vs Royals Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (31-29) vs. Kansas City Royals (23-38)

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Wednesday, June 3, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and Royals.TV

Reds vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-158) | KC: (+134)

CIN: (-158) | KC: (+134) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+134) | KC: +1.5 (-162)

CIN: -1.5 (+134) | KC: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Reds vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns (Reds) - 7-1, 1.96 ERA vs Stephen Kolek (Royals) - 3-1, 3.48 ERA

The Reds will give the nod to Chase Burns (7-1) against the Royals and Stephen Kolek (3-1). When Burns starts, his team is 8-3-0 against the spread this season. When Burns starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-2. The Royals have a 3-2-0 ATS record in Kolek's five starts that had a set spread. The Royals have a 3-1 record in Kolek's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Reds vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (62.4%)

Reds vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Reds, Kansas City is the underdog at +134, and Cincinnati is -158 playing at home.

Reds vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Reds. The Royals are -162 to cover the spread, and the Reds are +134.

Reds vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for Reds-Royals on June 3 is 8.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

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Reds vs Royals Betting Trends

The Reds have been favorites in 20 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (55%) in those contests.

Cincinnati has a record of 3-2 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -158 or more on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 36 of their 58 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Reds have an against the spread mark of 33-25-0 in 58 games with a line this season.

The Royals are 11-21 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 34.4% of those games).

Kansas City has not yet won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer in three chances.

The Royals have played in 58 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-31-0).

The Royals have collected a 25-33-0 record ATS this season (covering 43.1% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .352 this season while batting .258 with 33 walks and 34 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .467.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Spencer Steer has 11 doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks. He's batting .277 and slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Steer heads into this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .294 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and five RBIs.

JJ Bleday is batting .291 with a .632 slugging percentage and 27 RBI this year.

Nathaniel Lowe has been key for Cincinnati with 33 hits, an OBP of .338 plus a slugging percentage of .535.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has totaled 68 hits with a .356 on-base percentage and a .471 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Royals. He's batting .283.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 30th, his on-base percentage is 45th, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Maikel Garcia is hitting .268 with 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He is currently 55th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Vinnie Pasquantino has seven doubles, two triples, five home runs and 28 walks while batting .208.

Salvador Perez is batting .207 with six doubles, nine home runs and 12 walks.

Reds vs Royals Head to Head

6/2/2026: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/1/2026: 9-2 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-2 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/28/2025: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/27/2025: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-2 CIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/26/2025: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/18/2024: 8-1 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-1 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/17/2024: 13-1 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

13-1 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/16/2024: 7-1 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-1 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/14/2023: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/13/2023: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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