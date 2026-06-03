Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 3

Odds updated as of 8:13 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Boston Red Sox playing the Baltimore Orioles.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Red Sox vs Orioles Game Info

Boston Red Sox (25-34) vs. Baltimore Orioles (29-32)

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Wednesday, June 3, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and MASN

Red Sox vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-146) | BAL: (+124)

BOS: (-146) | BAL: (+124) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+136) | BAL: +1.5 (-164)

BOS: -1.5 (+136) | BAL: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Red Sox vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle (Red Sox) - 2-2, 2.61 ERA vs Chris Bassitt (Orioles) - 4-3, 5.06 ERA

The Red Sox will give the ball to Payton Tolle (2-2, 2.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Orioles will turn to Chris Bassitt (4-3, 5.06 ERA). Tolle and his team are 1-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Tolle's team has a record of 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Orioles have gone 5-4-0 against the spread when Bassitt starts. The Orioles have been the moneyline underdog in five of Bassitt's starts this season, and they went 4-1 in those games.

Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (58.3%)

Red Sox vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is a +124 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -146 favorite at home.

Red Sox vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at +1.5 on the runline against the Red Sox. The Orioles are -164 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are +136.

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Red Sox-Orioles on June 3, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

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Red Sox vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 16, or 43.2%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Boston has won two of nine games when listed as at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in 27 of their 59 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox are 25-34-0 against the spread in their 59 games that had a posted line this season.

The Orioles have compiled a 12-15 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.4% of those games).

Baltimore has a record of 2-4 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer (33.3%).

The Orioles have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 61 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 35 of those games (35-25-1).

The Orioles are 29-32-0 against the spread this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .422, fueled by 19 extra-base hits. He has a .280 batting average and an on-base percentage of .344.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 36th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 77th in slugging.

Willson Contreras leads the Red Sox in OBP (.381) and total hits (56) this season. He's batting .281 while slugging .497.

His batting average is 35th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 19th, and his slugging percentage 28th.

Jarren Duran has collected 48 base hits, an OBP of .285 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

Duran takes a nine-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .311 with a triple, four home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela has been key for Boston with 55 hits, an OBP of .343 plus a slugging percentage of .431.

Rafaela enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .304 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has a team-best slugging percentage (.448) and paces the Orioles in hits (56). He's batting .241 and with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 57th in slugging.

Alonso brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .300 with two home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Taylor Ward leads his team with a .393 OBP. He has a batting average of .243 while slugging .339.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 135th in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson has a .427 slugging percentage, which paces the Orioles.

Adley Rutschman is hitting .253 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks.

Red Sox vs Orioles Head to Head

6/2/2026: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/26/2026: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/25/2026: 17-1 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

17-1 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/24/2026: 10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/28/2025: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/27/2025: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/26/2025: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/25/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/19/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/18/2025: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

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