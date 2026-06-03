Phillies vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 3

Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Philadelphia Phillies playing the San Diego Padres.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Phillies vs Padres Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (31-29) vs. San Diego Padres (32-27)

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Wednesday, June 3, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and Padres.TV

Phillies vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-220) | SD: (+184)

PHI: (-220) | SD: (+184) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-110) | SD: +1.5 (-110)

PHI: -1.5 (-110) | SD: +1.5 (-110) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Phillies vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 6-2, 1.47 ERA vs Walker Buehler (Padres) - 3-3, 4.88 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Cristopher Sanchez (6-2, 1.47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Padres will turn to Walker Buehler (3-3, 4.88 ERA). Sanchez's team is 6-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Sanchez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-4. The Padres have a 7-4-0 ATS record in Buehler's 11 starts that had a set spread. The Padres are 4-2 in Buehler's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (63.3%)

Phillies vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Phillies, San Diego is the underdog at +184, and Philadelphia is -220 playing at home.

Phillies vs Padres Spread

The Phillies are hosting the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Phillies are -110 to cover the runline, with the Padres being -110.

Phillies vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for the Phillies versus Padres contest on June 3 has been set at 7.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Padres Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 23, or 57.5%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Philadelphia has won three of four games when listed as at least -220 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 25 of their 59 opportunities.

The Phillies have posted a record of 18-41-0 against the spread this season.

The Padres have won 14 of the 27 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (51.9%).

San Diego has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer.

The Padres have played in 59 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-34-1).

The Padres have a 33-26-0 record against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has 55 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .363. He has a .262 batting average and a slugging percentage of .519.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 60th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in total hits (50) this season while batting .231 with 32 extra-base hits. He's slugging .588 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Among all qualified, he ranks 118th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Brandon Marsh leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.482) powered by 17 extra-base hits.

Trea Turner has seven home runs, 19 RBI and a batting average of .227 this season.

Turner enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run and two RBIs.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts is hitting .239 with three doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .371 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 101st, his on-base percentage is 119th, and he is 115th in slugging.

Gavin Sheets' 41 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .246 while slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 89th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Manny Machado has six doubles, 10 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .171.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a .347 on-base percentage while slugging .330. Both lead his team.

Phillies vs Padres Head to Head

6/2/2026: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/27/2026: 3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/26/2026: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/25/2026: 3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 7/13/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/12/2025: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/11/2025: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/2/2025: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/2/2025: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/30/2025: 4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

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