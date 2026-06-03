Mariners vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 3

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the Seattle Mariners facing the New York Mets.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Mets Game Info

Seattle Mariners (33-29) vs. New York Mets (26-35)

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Wednesday, June 3, 2026 Time: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and SNY

Mariners vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-154) | NYM: (+130)

SEA: (-154) | NYM: (+130) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+136) | NYM: +1.5 (-164)

SEA: -1.5 (+136) | NYM: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 5-4, 3.77 ERA vs Freddy Peralta (Mets) - 3-4, 3.55 ERA

The probable pitchers are George Kirby (5-4) for the Mariners and Freddy Peralta (3-4) for the Mets. Kirby's team is 5-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Kirby's team has won 58.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-5). The Mets have a 5-7-0 ATS record in Peralta's 12 starts with a set spread. The Mets were the moneyline underdog for two Peralta starts this season -- they lost both.

Mariners vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (62%)

Mariners vs Mets Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Mets reveal Seattle as the favorite (-154) and New York as the underdog (+130) on the road.

Mariners vs Mets Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Mets. The Mariners are +136 to cover, and the Mets are -164.

Mariners vs Mets Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Mariners-Mets game on June 3, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Mets Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 31, or 54.4%, of the 57 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Seattle has a record of 9-6 when favored by -154 or more this year.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 28 of their 62 opportunities.

The Mariners have posted a record of 24-38-0 against the spread this season.

The Mets are 3-14 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 17.6% of those games).

New York has played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer without claiming a victory.

The Mets have played in 61 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-30-5).

The Mets are 25-36-0 against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle with an OBP of .367, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .441. He's batting .284 on the season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 59th in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez has 65 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .466, both of which are tops among Seattle hitters this season. He's batting .259 with an on-base percentage of .313.

His batting average ranks 64th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 109th, and his slugging percentage 47th.

Josh Naylor has collected 57 base hits, an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .357 this season.

Naylor heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.

J.P. Crawford has nine home runs, 22 RBI and a batting average of .213 this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has four doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .296. He's slugging .574 with an on-base percentage of .385.

Carson Benge's 52 hits, .320 on-base percentage and .385 slugging percentage all pace his team. He has a batting average of .254.

He is currently 74th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Bo Bichette has a .299 slugging percentage, which paces the Mets.

Marcus Semien is hitting .225 with eight doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.

Mariners vs Mets Head to Head

6/2/2026: 8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/1/2026: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/16/2025: 3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/15/2025: 11-9 SEA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-9 SEA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/11/2024: 12-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

12-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/10/2024: 4-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/9/2024: 6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/3/2023: 6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/2/2023: 8-7 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-7 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/1/2023: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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