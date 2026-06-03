Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 3

The MLB lineup today, which includes the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, is not one to miss. For predictions on every game, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and MIAM

NATS and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Andrew Alvarez vs. Max Meyer

Andrew Alvarez vs. Max Meyer Records: Nationals (31-31), Marlins (28-34)

Nationals (31-31), Marlins (28-34) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Marlins Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 51.80%

51.80% Nationals Win Probability: 48.20%

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Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and DSN

RAYS and DSN Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Troy Melton

Nick Martínez vs. Troy Melton Records: Rays (36-22), Tigers (24-38)

Rays (36-22), Tigers (24-38) Rays Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 61.74%

61.74% Tigers Win Probability: 38.26%

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Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and CHSN

MNNT and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Erick Fedde

Taj Bradley vs. Erick Fedde Records: Twins (29-33), White Sox (32-29)

Twins (29-33), White Sox (32-29) Twins Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 60.24%

60.24% White Sox Win Probability: 39.76%

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New York Mets at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and SNY

SEAM and SNY Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Freddy Peralta

George Kirby vs. Freddy Peralta Records: Mariners (33-29), Mets (26-35)

Mariners (33-29), Mets (26-35) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Mets Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 60.59%

60.59% Mets Win Probability: 39.41%

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San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SDPA

NBCS-PH and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Walker Buehler

Cristopher Sanchez vs. Walker Buehler Records: Phillies (31-29), Padres (32-27)

Phillies (31-29), Padres (32-27) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -220

-220 Padres Moneyline Odds: +184

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 63.32%

63.32% Padres Win Probability: 36.68%

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Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and MASN

NESN and MASN Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle vs. Chris Bassitt

Payton Tolle vs. Chris Bassitt Records: Red Sox (25-34), Orioles (29-32)

Red Sox (25-34), Orioles (29-32) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 60.13%

60.13% Orioles Win Probability: 39.87%

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Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video and CLEG

Amazon Prime Video and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Gavin Williams

Gerrit Cole vs. Gavin Williams Records: Yankees (36-24), Guardians (35-27)

Yankees (36-24), Guardians (35-27) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 54.63%

54.63% Guardians Win Probability: 45.37%

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Kansas City Royals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and ROYL

CINR and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs. Stephen Kolek

Chase Burns vs. Stephen Kolek Records: Reds (31-29), Royals (23-38)

Reds (31-29), Royals (23-38) Reds Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Royals Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 61.86%

61.86% Royals Win Probability: 38.14%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and SN1

BravesVsn and SN1 Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Patrick Corbin

Grant Holmes vs. Patrick Corbin Records: Braves (41-20), Blue Jays (29-32)

Braves (41-20), Blue Jays (29-32) Braves Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 59.32%

59.32% Blue Jays Win Probability: 40.68%

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San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and NBCS-BA

BREW and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: vs. Logan Webb

vs. Logan Webb Records: Brewers (37-21), Giants (23-38)

Brewers (37-21), Giants (23-38) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Giants Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 52.85%

52.85% Brewers Win Probability: 47.15%

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Texas Rangers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and RSN

CARD and RSN Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. MacKenzie Gore

Andre Pallante vs. MacKenzie Gore Records: Cardinals (31-28), Rangers (30-31)

Cardinals (31-28), Rangers (30-31) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Rangers Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 52.29%

52.29% Cardinals Win Probability: 47.71%

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Athletics at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and NBCS-CA

MARQ and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Jeffrey Springs

Colin Rea vs. Jeffrey Springs Records: Cubs (32-29), Athletics (29-31)

Cubs (32-29), Athletics (29-31) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 59.65%

59.65% Athletics Win Probability: 40.35%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and SportsNet PT

SCHN and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti vs. Paul Skenes

Spencer Arrighetti vs. Paul Skenes Records: Astros (27-35), Pirates (33-28)

Astros (27-35), Pirates (33-28) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Astros Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 59.62%

59.62% Astros Win Probability: 40.38%

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Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and COLR

ABTV and COLR Probable Pitchers: Walbert Urena vs. Michael Lorenzen

Walbert Urena vs. Michael Lorenzen Records: Angels (23-39), Rockies (24-38)

Angels (23-39), Rockies (24-38) Angels Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 60.95%

60.95% Rockies Win Probability: 39.05%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: MLB Network and ARID and SportsNet LA

MLB Network and ARID and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Shohei Ohtani

Zac Gallen vs. Shohei Ohtani Records: Diamondbacks (32-28), Dodgers (39-22)

Diamondbacks (32-28), Dodgers (39-22) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -200

-200 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +168

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 68.45%

68.45% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 31.55%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.