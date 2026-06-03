Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 3
The MLB lineup today, which includes the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, is not one to miss. For predictions on every game, see the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Alvarez vs. Max Meyer
- Records: Nationals (31-31), Marlins (28-34)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -108
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 51.80%
- Nationals Win Probability: 48.20%
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Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Troy Melton
- Records: Rays (36-22), Tigers (24-38)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -144
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 61.74%
- Tigers Win Probability: 38.26%
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Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Erick Fedde
- Records: Twins (29-33), White Sox (32-29)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -156
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 60.24%
- White Sox Win Probability: 39.76%
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New York Mets at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Freddy Peralta
- Records: Mariners (33-29), Mets (26-35)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -142
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 60.59%
- Mets Win Probability: 39.41%
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San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Walker Buehler
- Records: Phillies (31-29), Padres (32-27)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -220
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +184
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 63.32%
- Padres Win Probability: 36.68%
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Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle vs. Chris Bassitt
- Records: Red Sox (25-34), Orioles (29-32)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -142
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 60.13%
- Orioles Win Probability: 39.87%
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Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Gavin Williams
- Records: Yankees (36-24), Guardians (35-27)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -152
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 54.63%
- Guardians Win Probability: 45.37%
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Kansas City Royals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs. Stephen Kolek
- Records: Reds (31-29), Royals (23-38)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -158
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 61.86%
- Royals Win Probability: 38.14%
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Toronto Blue Jays at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and SN1
- Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Patrick Corbin
- Records: Braves (41-20), Blue Jays (29-32)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -142
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 59.32%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 40.68%
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San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Logan Webb
- Records: Brewers (37-21), Giants (23-38)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -142
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 52.85%
- Brewers Win Probability: 47.15%
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Texas Rangers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. MacKenzie Gore
- Records: Cardinals (31-28), Rangers (30-31)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -112
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 52.29%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 47.71%
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Athletics at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Jeffrey Springs
- Records: Cubs (32-29), Athletics (29-31)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -120
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 59.65%
- Athletics Win Probability: 40.35%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti vs. Paul Skenes
- Records: Astros (27-35), Pirates (33-28)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -164
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 59.62%
- Astros Win Probability: 40.38%
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Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Walbert Urena vs. Michael Lorenzen
- Records: Angels (23-39), Rockies (24-38)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -158
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 60.95%
- Rockies Win Probability: 39.05%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network and ARID and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Shohei Ohtani
- Records: Diamondbacks (32-28), Dodgers (39-22)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -200
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +168
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 68.45%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 31.55%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.