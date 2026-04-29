Reds vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Cincinnati Reds face the Colorado Rockies.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Reds vs Rockies Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (19-10) vs. Colorado Rockies (13-17)

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026

Thursday, April 30, 2026 Time: 12:40 p.m. ET

12:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and Rockies.TV

Reds vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-174) | COL: (+146)

CIN: (-174) | COL: (+146) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+120) | COL: +1.5 (-144)

CIN: -1.5 (+120) | COL: +1.5 (-144) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Reds vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 0-2, 6.59 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Rockies) - 2-2, 5.97 ERA

The Reds will give the nod to Andrew Abbott (0-2, 6.59 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Michael Lorenzen (2-2, 5.97 ERA). Abbott and his team have a record of 3-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Abbott has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Rockies have a 5-1-0 ATS record in Lorenzen's six starts with a set spread. The Rockies are 3-3 in Lorenzen's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Reds vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (64.5%)

Reds vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Reds, Colorado is the underdog at +146, and Cincinnati is -174 playing at home.

Reds vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (-144 to cover), and Cincinnati is +120 to cover the runline.

Reds vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Reds-Rockies on April 30, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

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Reds vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Reds have won in five of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Cincinnati has been listed as a favorite of -174 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 17 of their 29 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 29 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 18-11-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have compiled a 13-17 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.3% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, Colorado has gone 6-13 (31.6%).

The Rockies have played in 30 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-19-0).

The Rockies have covered 63.3% of their games this season, going 19-11-0 ATS.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has 31 hits and an OBP of .381, both of which lead Cincinnati hitters this season. He has a .290 batting average and a slugging percentage of .598.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.590) thanks to 15 extra-base hits. He's batting .291 with an on-base percentage of .362.

He ranks 28th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging among qualified hitters.

De La Cruz heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Matt McLain has collected 21 base hits, an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .314 this season.

Nathaniel Lowe has been key for Cincinnati with 13 hits, an OBP of .346 plus a slugging percentage of .596.

Lowe heads into this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .278 with two doubles, four home runs, five walks and nine RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Mickey Moniak has five doubles, eight home runs and five walks while hitting .310. He's slugging .655 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Moniak brings a 12-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .366 with four doubles, three home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

T.J. Rumfield is hitting .260 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 68th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage.

Troy Johnston has put up a .376 on-base percentage and a .457 slugging percentage, both team-high averages for the Rockies.

Edouard Julien is hitting .308 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks.

Reds vs Rockies Head to Head

4/28/2026: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/13/2025: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 7/12/2025: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 7/11/2025: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/27/2025: 8-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/26/2025: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/25/2025: 8-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/11/2024: 8-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/10/2024: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/9/2024: 12-6 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

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