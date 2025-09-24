Reds vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 25

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Reds vs Pirates Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (80-77) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (68-89)

Date: Thursday, September 25, 2025

Thursday, September 25, 2025 Time: 12:40 p.m. ET

12:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: MLB Network, FDSOH, and SportsNet PT

Reds vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-154) | PIT: (+130)

CIN: (-154) | PIT: (+130) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+140) | PIT: +1.5 (-170)

CIN: -1.5 (+140) | PIT: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Reds vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 8-8, 3.44 ERA vs Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates) - 4-3, 2.62 ERA

The Reds will give the ball to Nick Lodolo (8-8, 3.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Braxton Ashcraft (4-3, 2.62 ERA). Lodolo and his team have a record of 14-11-0 against the spread when he starts. When Lodolo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-5. The Pirates are 5-2-0 against the spread when Ashcraft starts. The Pirates have a 3-2 record in Ashcraft's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Reds vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (56.5%)

Reds vs Pirates Moneyline

The Reds vs Pirates moneyline has Cincinnati as a -154 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +130 underdog on the road.

Reds vs Pirates Spread

The Reds are hosting the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs (+140 to cover) on the runline. Pittsburgh is -170 to cover.

Reds vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for the Reds versus Pirates game on Sept. 25 has been set at 8.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Reds vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Reds have come away with 34 wins in the 64 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Cincinnati has come away with a win nine times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 58 of their 149 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Reds are 77-72-0 against the spread in their 149 games that had a posted line this season.

The Pirates have put together a 42-61 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40.8% of those games).

Pittsburgh has a record of 19-28 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer (40.4%).

The Pirates have had an over/under set by bookmakers 149 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 57 of those games (57-86-6).

The Pirates have collected an 81-68-0 record ATS this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.444) and total hits (162) this season. He's batting .266 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 46th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.

De La Cruz hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .429 with a double, two home runs, four walks and three RBIs.

TJ Friedl leads Cincinnati in OBP (.361) this season, fueled by 144 hits. He's batting .258 while slugging .370.

He is 71st in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 131st in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Spencer Steer is batting .240 with a .418 slugging percentage and 74 RBI this year.

Austin Hays has 15 home runs, 64 RBI and a batting average of .266 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has 138 hits with a .401 slugging percentage, both team-best statistics for the Pirates. He's batting .243 and with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 105th, his on-base percentage is 100th, and he is 99th in slugging.

Oneil Cruz is batting .203 with 18 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 64 walks. He's slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 145th, his on-base percentage ranks 118th, and he is 119th in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen has racked up an on-base percentage of .336, a team-high for the Pirates.

Spencer Horwitz is hitting .257 with 23 doubles, nine home runs and 41 walks.

Reds vs Pirates Head to Head

9/23/2025: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/10/2025: 14-8 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

14-8 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/9/2025: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-1 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/8/2025: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/7/2025: 7-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/21/2025: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/20/2025: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/19/2025: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/13/2025: 4-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/12/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

