Reds vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 23

The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Reds vs Pirates Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (80-76) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (67-89)

Date: Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Tuesday, September 23, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and SportsNet PT

Reds vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-154) | PIT: (+130)

CIN: (-154) | PIT: (+130) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+138) | PIT: +1.5 (-166)

CIN: -1.5 (+138) | PIT: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Reds vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer (Reds) - 14-10, 3.86 ERA vs Johan Oviedo (Pirates) - 2-0, 3.52 ERA

The probable pitchers are Brady Singer (14-10) for the Reds and Johan Oviedo (2-0) for the Pirates. When Singer starts, his team is 17-11-0 against the spread this season. Singer's team has a record of 7-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Pirates have a 5-2-0 ATS record in Oviedo's seven starts with a set spread. The Pirates have a 3-4 record in Oviedo's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Reds vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (56.4%)

Reds vs Pirates Moneyline

The Reds vs Pirates moneyline has Cincinnati as a -154 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +130 underdog on the road.

Reds vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at +1.5 on the runline against the Reds. The Pirates are -166 to cover the spread, and the Reds are +138.

Reds vs Pirates Over/Under

Reds versus Pirates on Sept. 23 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Reds vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Reds have won in 34, or 54%, of the 63 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Cincinnati has been victorious nine times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 58 of their 148 opportunities.

The Reds have posted a record of 77-71-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have gone 41-61 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40.2% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Pittsburgh has an 18-28 record (winning only 39.1% of its games).

In the 148 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-85-6).

The Pirates have gone 80-68-0 ATS this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.436) and total hits (159) this season. He's batting .263 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 68th in slugging.

De La Cruz will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .214 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

TJ Friedl has 143 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .360. He's batting .257 and slugging .371.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 77th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 134th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer has 118 hits this season and has a slash line of .241/.311/.419.

Austin Hays has been key for Cincinnati with 101 hits, an OBP of .316 plus a slugging percentage of .454.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has 138 hits with a .403 slugging percentage, both team-high statistics for the Pirates. He's batting .244 and with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 101st, his on-base percentage ranks 100th, and he is 95th in slugging.

Reynolds hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Andrew McCutchen has a .336 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .240 while slugging .372.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 113th, his on-base percentage is 56th, and he is 132nd in slugging.

Oneil Cruz is hitting .203 with 18 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 64 walks.

Spencer Horwitz has 23 doubles, nine home runs and 41 walks while hitting .257.

Reds vs Pirates Head to Head

8/10/2025: 14-8 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

14-8 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/9/2025: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-1 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/8/2025: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/7/2025: 7-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/21/2025: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/20/2025: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/19/2025: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/13/2025: 4-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/12/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/11/2025: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

