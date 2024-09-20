Reds vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 20

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Cincinnati Reds are playing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Reds vs Pirates Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (74-80) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (72-81)

Date: Friday, September 20, 2024

Friday, September 20, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: SportsNet PT

Reds vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-122) | PIT: (+104)

CIN: (-122) | PIT: (+104) Spread: CIN: +1.5 (-192) | PIT: -1.5 (+158)

CIN: +1.5 (-192) | PIT: -1.5 (+158) Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Reds vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez (Reds) - 9-6, 3.37 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 11-10, 3.87 ERA

The probable pitchers are Nick Martinez (9-6) for the Reds and Mitch Keller (11-10) for the Pirates. Martínez's team is 8-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Martinez's team is 4-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Pirates are 14-15-0 ATS in Keller's 29 starts that had a set spread. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in 15 of Keller's starts this season, and they went 10-5 in those matchups.

Reds vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (58.8%)

Reds vs Pirates Moneyline

The Reds vs Pirates moneyline has Cincinnati as a -122 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +104 underdog on the road.

Reds vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Reds. The Pirates are +158 to cover, while the Reds are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Reds vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for Reds-Pirates on Sept. 20 is 9. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Reds vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Reds have come away with 34 wins in the 64 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Cincinnati has won 28 of 52 games when listed as at least -122 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Reds have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 71 of 148 chances this season.

The Reds have an against the spread record of 83-65-0 in 148 games with a line this season.

The Pirates have gone 34-51 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Pittsburgh has a 29-43 record (winning 40.3% of its games).

The Pirates have combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times this season for a 71-76-3 record against the over/under.

The Pirates are 80-70-0 ATS this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.473) and total hits (152) this season. He's batting .260 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 57th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

De La Cruz has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, a triple, two walks and an RBI.

Spencer Steer is hitting .230 with 33 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 70 walks. He's slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .325.

His batting average is 117th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 63rd, and his slugging percentage 77th.

Jonathan India leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .351 this season while batting .245 with 75 walks and 80 runs scored.

India has recorded a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double, a triple, two walks and three RBI.

Tyler Stephenson has been key for Cincinnati with 111 hits, an OBP of .341 plus a slugging percentage of .448.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has a .347 on-base percentage and a .450 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Pirates. He's batting .280.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 24th, his on-base percentage is 28th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Reynolds hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Oneil Cruz's 136 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .266 while slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He is 45th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage in the majors.

Andrew McCutchen has 18 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 57 walks while hitting .237.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is hitting .276 with 17 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Reds vs Pirates Head to Head

8/25/2024: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/24/2024: 10-2 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-2 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/23/2024: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/22/2024: 7-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/26/2024: 6-1 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-1 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/25/2024: 9-5 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-5 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/24/2024: 11-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/19/2024: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/18/2024: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/24/2023: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

