Reds vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 2

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Cincinnati Reds play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Reds vs Pirates Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (52-57) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (55-56)

Date: Sunday, August 2, 2026

Sunday, August 2, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and SportsNet PT

Reds vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-144) | PIT: (+134)

CIN: (-144) | PIT: (+134) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+138) | PIT: +1.5 (-170)

CIN: -1.5 (+138) | PIT: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Reds vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns (Reds) - 12-1, 2.40 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 6-7, 4.83 ERA

The Reds will call on Chase Burns (12-1) versus the Pirates and Mitch Keller (6-7). Burns and his team have a record of 15-5-0 against the spread when he starts. When Burns starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-4. The Pirates have gone 10-10-0 against the spread when Keller starts. The Pirates are 6-8 in Keller's 14 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Reds vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (54.7%)

Reds vs Pirates Moneyline

Cincinnati is a -144 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +134 underdog on the road.

Reds vs Pirates Spread

The Reds are hosting the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs (+138 to cover) on the runline. Pittsburgh is -170 to cover.

Reds vs Pirates Over/Under

The Reds-Pirates game on Aug. 2 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Reds have been favorites in 32 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (50%) in those contests.

Cincinnati has a record of 6-6 when favored by -144 or more this year.

The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 57 of their 107 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Reds are 59-48-0 against the spread in their 107 games that had a posted line this season.

The Pirates have won 44.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (21-26).

Pittsburgh has gone 4-7 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer (36.4%).

In the 109 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-44-2).

The Pirates have a 55-54-0 record ATS this season (covering 50.5% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart leads Cincinnati with a slugging percentage of .477, fueled by 46 extra-base hits. He has a .255 batting average and an on-base percentage of .334.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 74th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Stewart will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Elly De La Cruz has 100 hits and an OBP of .358, both of which lead the Reds this season. He's batting .279 and slugging .508.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 32nd, his on-base percentage 34th, and his slugging percentage 16th.

De La Cruz has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with three doubles, a triple, four walks and an RBI.

JJ Bleday is batting .229 with a .472 slugging percentage and 46 RBI this year.

Nathaniel Lowe has been key for Cincinnati with 62 hits, an OBP of .333 plus a slugging percentage of .471.

Lowe brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has a team-high .381 on-base percentage. He's batting .268 and slugging .453.

Including all qualifying players, he is 54th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is 51st in slugging.

Brandon Lowe's 104 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .257 while slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He is 70th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage in MLB.

Nick Gonzales has a .414 slugging percentage, which leads the Pirates.

Jake Mangum has 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .304.

Reds vs Pirates Head to Head

7/31/2026: 8-7 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-7 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/30/2026: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/28/2026: 9-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/27/2026: 9-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

9-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/26/2026: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/3/2026: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/2/2026: 17-7 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

17-7 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/1/2026: 8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 3/31/2026: 8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 3/30/2026: 2-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

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