Reds vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 2
Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.
In MLB action on Sunday, the Cincinnati Reds play the Pittsburgh Pirates.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Reds vs Pirates Game Info
- Cincinnati Reds (52-57) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (55-56)
- Date: Sunday, August 2, 2026
- Time: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Coverage: Reds.TV and SportsNet PT
Reds vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CIN: (-144) | PIT: (+134)
- Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+138) | PIT: +1.5 (-170)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Reds vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns (Reds) - 12-1, 2.40 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 6-7, 4.83 ERA
The Reds will call on Chase Burns (12-1) versus the Pirates and Mitch Keller (6-7). Burns and his team have a record of 15-5-0 against the spread when he starts. When Burns starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-4. The Pirates have gone 10-10-0 against the spread when Keller starts. The Pirates are 6-8 in Keller's 14 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Reds vs Pirates Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Pirates win (54.7%)
Reds vs Pirates Moneyline
- Cincinnati is a -144 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +134 underdog on the road.
Reds vs Pirates Spread
- The Reds are hosting the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs (+138 to cover) on the runline. Pittsburgh is -170 to cover.
Reds vs Pirates Over/Under
- The Reds-Pirates game on Aug. 2 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.
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Reds vs Pirates Betting Trends
- The Reds have been favorites in 32 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (50%) in those contests.
- Cincinnati has a record of 6-6 when favored by -144 or more this year.
- The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 57 of their 107 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Reds are 59-48-0 against the spread in their 107 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Pirates have won 44.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (21-26).
- Pittsburgh has gone 4-7 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer (36.4%).
- In the 109 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-44-2).
- The Pirates have a 55-54-0 record ATS this season (covering 50.5% of the time).
Reds Player Leaders
- Sal Stewart leads Cincinnati with a slugging percentage of .477, fueled by 46 extra-base hits. He has a .255 batting average and an on-base percentage of .334.
- Among qualifying hitters, he is 74th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 30th in slugging.
- Stewart will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.
- Elly De La Cruz has 100 hits and an OBP of .358, both of which lead the Reds this season. He's batting .279 and slugging .508.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 32nd, his on-base percentage 34th, and his slugging percentage 16th.
- De La Cruz has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with three doubles, a triple, four walks and an RBI.
- JJ Bleday is batting .229 with a .472 slugging percentage and 46 RBI this year.
- Nathaniel Lowe has been key for Cincinnati with 62 hits, an OBP of .333 plus a slugging percentage of .471.
- Lowe brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Bryan Reynolds has a team-high .381 on-base percentage. He's batting .268 and slugging .453.
- Including all qualifying players, he is 54th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is 51st in slugging.
- Brandon Lowe's 104 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .257 while slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .323.
- He is 70th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage in MLB.
- Nick Gonzales has a .414 slugging percentage, which leads the Pirates.
- Jake Mangum has 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .304.
Reds vs Pirates Head to Head
- 7/31/2026: 8-7 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 7/30/2026: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/28/2026: 9-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 6/27/2026: 9-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 6/26/2026: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 5/3/2026: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 5/2/2026: 17-7 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 4/1/2026: 8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 3/31/2026: 8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 3/30/2026: 2-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
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