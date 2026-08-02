Astros vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 2

Odds updated as of 1:12 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Astros vs Rangers Game Info

Houston Astros (57-55) vs. Texas Rangers (55-56)

Date: Sunday, August 2, 2026

Sunday, August 2, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and RSN

Astros vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-128) | TEX: (+120)

HOU: (-128) | TEX: (+120) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+152) | TEX: +1.5 (-184)

HOU: -1.5 (+152) | TEX: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Astros vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert (Astros) - 8-5, 3.06 ERA vs Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 4-8, 4.03 ERA

The probable starters are Peter Lambert (8-5) for the Astros and Kumar Rocker (4-8) for the Rangers. Lambert's team is 11-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Lambert's team has won 57.1% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-3). The Rangers are 9-8-0 ATS in Rocker's 17 starts that had a set spread. The Rangers are 4-5 in Rocker's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (52.2%)

Astros vs Rangers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Astros vs. Rangers reveal Houston as the favorite (-128) and Texas as the underdog (+120) on the road.

Astros vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Astros. The Rangers are -184 to cover the spread, and the Astros are +152.

Astros vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for Astros-Rangers on Aug. 2 is 8.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (51.2%) in those games.

This season Houston has been victorious nine times in 21 chances when named as a favorite of at least -128 on the moneyline.

The Astros' games have gone over the total in 60 of their 112 opportunities.

In 112 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 56-56-0 against the spread.

The Rangers have put together a 26-29 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.3% of those games).

Texas has a 6-9 record (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Rangers have played in 110 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-46-5).

The Rangers have collected a 52-58-0 record ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.438), slugging percentage (.641) and total hits (129) this season. He has a .324 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Alvarez will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a double, a home run, seven walks and five RBIs.

Isaac Paredes has 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 44 walks. He's batting .258 and slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Among qualifiers, he is 70th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Paredes brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Christian Walker has collected 95 base hits, an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .460 this season.

Walker heads into this matchup with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Jeremy Pena has 12 home runs, 34 RBI and a batting average of .319 this season.

Pena heads into this game on a 13-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .426 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight RBIs.

Rangers Player Leaders

Ezequiel Duran has 19 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .266. He's slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 58th, his on-base percentage is 99th, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Joc Pederson has 11 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 38 walks while batting .255. He's slugging .514 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Brandon Nimmo has put up a team-high .426 slugging percentage.

Jake Burger has 16 doubles, 19 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .235.

Astros vs Rangers Head to Head

8/1/2026: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/31/2026: 11-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/12/2026: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/11/2026: 9-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

9-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 7/10/2026: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-3 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/28/2026: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/27/2026: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/26/2026: 10-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/25/2026: 9-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/17/2026: 8-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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