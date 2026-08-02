Rays vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 2

Odds updated as of 1:12 p.m.

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago White Sox.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup.

Rays vs White Sox Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (65-45) vs. Chicago White Sox (58-52)

Date: Sunday, August 2, 2026

Sunday, August 2, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and CHSN

Rays vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-142) | CHW: (+132)

TB: (-142) | CHW: (+132) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+142) | CHW: +1.5 (-172)

TB: -1.5 (+142) | CHW: +1.5 (-172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Rays vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Griffin Jax (Rays) - 6-8, 3.74 ERA vs Anthony Kay (White Sox) - 7-5, 4.34 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Griffin Jax (6-8) to the mound, while Anthony Kay (7-5) will get the nod for the White Sox. When Jax starts, his team is 9-8-0 against the spread this season. Jax's team has a record of 5-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The White Sox have gone 14-5-0 against the spread when Kay starts. The White Sox have a 9-7 record in Kay's 16 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rays vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (62.9%)

Rays vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +132 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -142 favorite at home.

Rays vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-172 to cover), and Tampa Bay is +142 to cover the runline.

Rays versus White Sox, on Aug. 2, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Rays vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 70 games this year and have walked away with the win 45 times (64.3%) in those games.

This season Tampa Bay has come away with a win 15 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rays have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 48 of 108 chances this season.

The Rays are 62-46-0 against the spread in their 108 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have won 39 of the 81 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (48.1%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, Chicago has a 9-14 record (winning just 39.1% of its games).

The White Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 58 times this season for a 58-48-1 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have a 63-44-0 record ATS this season (covering 58.9% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 116 hits, which is tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .280 with 49 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .372 and a slugging percentage of .545.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with an OPS of .843. He has a slash line of .304/.378/.465 this season.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him sixth, his on-base percentage 14th, and his slugging percentage 40th.

Diaz enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda has 111 hits this season and has a slash line of .281/.373/.433.

Chandler Simpson is batting .290 with a .323 OBP and 20 RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Simpson enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with .

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has racked up 96 hits, a team-best for the White Sox. He's batting .238 and slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 111th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Munetaka Murakami is hitting .244 with nine doubles, 24 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .549 with an on-base percentage of .380.

Sam Antonacci a has .369 on-base percentage to lead the White Sox.

Chase Meidroth's .389 slugging percentage leads his team.

Rays vs White Sox Head to Head

8/1/2026: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

1-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/31/2026: 6-1 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-1 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/16/2026: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/15/2026: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/14/2026: 8-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/11/2025: 5-1 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/10/2025: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/9/2025: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/23/2025: 11-9 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

11-9 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/21/2025: 8-3 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

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