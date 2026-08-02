Braves vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 2

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Atlanta Braves are playing the Washington Nationals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Braves vs Nationals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (66-45) vs. Washington Nationals (55-57)

Date: Sunday, August 2, 2026

Sunday, August 2, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and Nationals.TV

Braves vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-126) | WSH: (+118)

ATL: (-126) | WSH: (+118) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+168) | WSH: +1.5 (-205)

ATL: -1.5 (+168) | WSH: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Braves vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: JR Ritchie (Braves) - 1-2, 4.50 ERA vs Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 8-4, 3.55 ERA

The probable pitchers are JR Ritchie (1-2) for the Braves and Cade Cavalli (8-4) for the Nationals. Ritchie's team is 4-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ritchie's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-2. The Nationals have a 12-10-0 record against the spread in Cavalli's starts. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in 14 of Cavalli's starts this season, and they went 5-9 in those games.

Braves vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (51.5%)

Braves vs Nationals Moneyline

The Braves vs Nationals moneyline has Atlanta as a -126 favorite, while Washington is a +118 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are +168 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -205.

Braves vs Nationals Over/Under

Braves versus Nationals, on Aug. 2, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 79 games this year and have walked away with the win 52 times (65.8%) in those games.

This year Atlanta has won 38 of 56 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 51 of their 108 opportunities.

In 108 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 56-52-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have gone 40-44 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.6% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Washington has a 24-26 record (winning 48% of its games).

The Nationals have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times this season for a 59-46-4 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have a 63-46-0 record ATS this season (covering 57.8% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 114 hits, batting .264 this season with 57 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .341 and a slugging percentage of .535.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Olson hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, three home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has 21 doubles, 18 home runs and 31 walks. He's batting .263 and slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .312.

His batting average is 61st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 112th, and his slugging percentage 65th.

Albies takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a walk and two RBIs.

Michael Harris II has an OPS of .809, fueled by an OBP of .318 and a team-best slugging percentage of .491 this season.

Drake Baldwin has 94 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .366.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has racked up an on-base percentage of .397, a team-best for the Nationals. He's batting .267 and slugging .542.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average puts him 55th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 10th in slugging.

CJ Abrams is slugging .559 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .290 with an on-base percentage of .366.

He ranks 14th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Luis Garcia paces the Nationals with 101 hits.

Daylen Lile is batting .247 with 22 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 27 walks.

Braves vs Nationals Head to Head

8/1/2026: 8-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

8-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/31/2026: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/30/2026: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/24/2026: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

2-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/23/2026: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/22/2026: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/23/2026: 7-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/22/2026: 8-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/21/2026: 11-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

11-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/20/2026: 9-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

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