Reds vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 27

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Cincinnati Reds taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Reds vs Pirates Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (38-42) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-41)

Date: Saturday, June 27, 2026

Saturday, June 27, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and Reds.TV

Reds vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-110) | PIT: (-106)

CIN: (-110) | PIT: (-106) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+155) | PIT: +1.5 (-188)

CIN: -1.5 (+155) | PIT: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Reds vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns (Reds) - 9-1, 2.00 ERA vs Jared Jones (Pirates) - 1-1, 5.75 ERA

The probable starters are Chase Burns (9-1) for the Reds and Jared Jones (1-1) for the Pirates. Burns' team is 11-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Burns' team has won 72.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-3). The Pirates have a 3-2-0 record against the spread in Jones' starts. The Pirates are 2-1 in Jones' three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Reds vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (54.9%)

Reds vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a -106 underdog on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -110 favorite on the road.

Reds vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at +1.5 on the runline against the Reds. The Pirates are -188 to cover the spread, and the Reds are +155.

Reds vs Pirates Over/Under

Reds versus Pirates on June 27 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Reds have been chosen as favorites in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (52%) in those games.

This year Cincinnati has won 13 of 25 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over in 46 of their 78 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 78 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 44-34-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have gone 14-19 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.4% of those games).

Pittsburgh is 13-18 (winning 41.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Pirates have played in 81 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-33-2).

The Pirates have a 40-41-0 record against the spread this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has an OPS of .785, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .445 this season. He has a .249 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 85th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.

Stewart hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Spencer Steer is batting .240 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 29 walks, while slugging .428 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among all qualified, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage.

Steer enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with two home runs and six RBIs.

Elly De La Cruz leads his team in OBP (.341) and total hits (66) this season.

JJ Bleday is batting .239 with a .347 OBP and 35 RBI for Cincinnati this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has an on-base percentage of .402 and a slugging percentage of .480. Both lead the Pirates. He's batting .289.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 20th, his on-base percentage is fifth, and he is 36th in slugging.

Reynolds brings a 16-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .421 with three doubles, three home runs, four walks and 10 RBIs.

Brandon Lowe's 73 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .246 while slugging .508 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He is 92nd in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage in the majors.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .281 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks.

Nick Gonzales is hitting .295 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks.

Reds vs Pirates Head to Head

6/26/2026: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/3/2026: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/2/2026: 17-7 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

17-7 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/1/2026: 8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 3/31/2026: 8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 3/30/2026: 2-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

2-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/24/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/23/2025: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/10/2025: 14-8 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

14-8 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/9/2025: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

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