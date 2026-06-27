Reds vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 27
Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.
The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Cincinnati Reds taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Reds vs Pirates Game Info
- Cincinnati Reds (38-42) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-41)
- Date: Saturday, June 27, 2026
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: SportsNet PT and Reds.TV
Reds vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CIN: (-110) | PIT: (-106)
- Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+155) | PIT: +1.5 (-188)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Reds vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns (Reds) - 9-1, 2.00 ERA vs Jared Jones (Pirates) - 1-1, 5.75 ERA
The probable starters are Chase Burns (9-1) for the Reds and Jared Jones (1-1) for the Pirates. Burns' team is 11-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Burns' team has won 72.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-3). The Pirates have a 3-2-0 record against the spread in Jones' starts. The Pirates are 2-1 in Jones' three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Reds vs Pirates Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Pirates win (54.9%)
Reds vs Pirates Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is a -106 underdog on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -110 favorite on the road.
Reds vs Pirates Spread
- The Pirates are at +1.5 on the runline against the Reds. The Pirates are -188 to cover the spread, and the Reds are +155.
Reds vs Pirates Over/Under
- Reds versus Pirates on June 27 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.
Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!
Reds vs Pirates Betting Trends
- The Reds have been chosen as favorites in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (52%) in those games.
- This year Cincinnati has won 13 of 25 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The Reds and their opponents have gone over in 46 of their 78 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- In 78 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 44-34-0 against the spread.
- The Pirates have gone 14-19 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.4% of those games).
- Pittsburgh is 13-18 (winning 41.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.
- The Pirates have played in 81 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-33-2).
- The Pirates have a 40-41-0 record against the spread this season.
Reds Player Leaders
- Sal Stewart has an OPS of .785, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .445 this season. He has a .249 batting average.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 85th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.
- Stewart hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.
- Spencer Steer is batting .240 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 29 walks, while slugging .428 with an on-base percentage of .318.
- Among all qualified, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage.
- Steer enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with two home runs and six RBIs.
- Elly De La Cruz leads his team in OBP (.341) and total hits (66) this season.
- JJ Bleday is batting .239 with a .347 OBP and 35 RBI for Cincinnati this season.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Bryan Reynolds has an on-base percentage of .402 and a slugging percentage of .480. Both lead the Pirates. He's batting .289.
- Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 20th, his on-base percentage is fifth, and he is 36th in slugging.
- Reynolds brings a 16-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .421 with three doubles, three home runs, four walks and 10 RBIs.
- Brandon Lowe's 73 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .246 while slugging .508 with an on-base percentage of .321.
- He is 92nd in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage in the majors.
- Ryan O'Hearn is batting .281 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks.
- Nick Gonzales is hitting .295 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks.
Reds vs Pirates Head to Head
- 6/26/2026: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 5/3/2026: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 5/2/2026: 17-7 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 4/1/2026: 8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 3/31/2026: 8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 3/30/2026: 2-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 9/24/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 9/23/2025: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 8/10/2025: 14-8 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 8/9/2025: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!