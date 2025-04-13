Reds vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Odds updated as of 10:16 a.m.

The Cincinnati Reds versus the Pittsburgh Pirates is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Reds vs Pirates Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (7-8) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (5-10)

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Sunday, April 13, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and SportsNet PT

Reds vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-198) | PIT: (+166)

CIN: (-198) | PIT: (+166) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+105) | PIT: +1.5 (-126)

CIN: -1.5 (+105) | PIT: +1.5 (-126) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Reds vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene (Reds) - 1-1, 1.31 ERA vs Carmen Mlodzinski (Pirates) - 1-1, 5.19 ERA

The Reds will give the nod to Hunter Greene (1-1, 1.31 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Carmen Mlodzinski (1-1, 5.19 ERA). Greene and his team have a record of 1-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Greene's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Mlodzinski has started two games with set spreads, and the Pirates went 1-1-0. The Pirates were named the moneyline underdog for two Mlodzinski starts this season -- they split the games.

Reds vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (58%)

Reds vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a +166 underdog on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -198 favorite at home.

Reds vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at +1.5 on the runline against the Reds. The Pirates are -126 to cover the spread, and the Reds are +105.

Reds vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for the Reds versus Pirates contest on April 13 has been set at 7.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Reds vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Reds have been victorious in three of the four contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Oddsmakers have given Cincinnati the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -198 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over in six of their 15 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have posted a record of 9-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have put together a 3-7 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 30% of those games).

Pittsburgh has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +166 or longer.

The Pirates have played in 15 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-7-1).

The Pirates have collected a 4-11-0 record ATS this season (covering just 26.7% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.441) and total hits (14) this season. He's batting .237 with an on-base percentage of .286.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 90th in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging.

TJ Friedl leads the Reds with an OPS of .644. He has a slash line of .255/.317/.327 this season.

He is 71st in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 127th in slugging in the major leagues.

Friedl heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Jose Trevino is batting .250 with a .393 slugging percentage and four RBI this year.

Santiago Espinal has been key for Cincinnati with nine hits, an OBP of .289 plus a slugging percentage of .306.

Espinal enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has accumulated a team-best OBP (.360), while pacing the Pirates in hits (eight). He's batting .211 and slugging.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 123rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 51st and he is 96th in slugging.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is hitting .212 with a double, a triple, a home run and seven walks. He's slugging .327 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 120th, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 127th in slugging.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has accumulated a team-best .277 slugging percentage.

Bryan Reynolds paces his team with a .356 slugging percentage.

Reds vs Pirates Head to Head

4/12/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/11/2025: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/22/2024: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/21/2024: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/20/2024: 8-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/25/2024: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/24/2024: 10-2 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-2 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/23/2024: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/22/2024: 7-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/26/2024: 6-1 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

