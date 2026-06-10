Reds vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 10

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The Cincinnati Reds will take on the San Diego Padres in MLB action on Wednesday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Reds vs Padres Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (31-34) vs. San Diego Padres (34-31)

Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and Reds.TV

Reds vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-130) | SD: (+110)

CIN: (-130) | SD: (+110) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+130) | SD: +1.5 (-156)

CIN: -1.5 (+130) | SD: +1.5 (-156) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Reds vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer (Reds) - 2-6, 5.89 ERA vs Michael King (Padres) - 4-5, 3.41 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Brady Singer (2-6) to the mound, while Michael King (4-5) will take the ball for the Padres. Singer and his team have a record of 6-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Singer's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Padres have a 4-9-0 record against the spread in King's starts. The Padres have been the moneyline underdog in four of King's starts this season, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

Reds vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (57.1%)

Reds vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -130 favorite despite being on the road.

Reds vs Padres Spread

The Reds are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Padres. The Reds are +130 to cover the spread, while the Padres are -156.

Reds vs Padres Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Reds-Padres on June 10, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Padres Betting Trends

The Reds have been favorites in 21 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (52.4%) in those contests.

Cincinnati has a record of 6-6 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 39 of their 63 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 63 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 34-29-0 against the spread.

The Padres have put together a 15-15 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

San Diego has gone 9-10 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (47.4%).

In the 65 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Padres, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-37-1).

The Padres have a 36-29-0 record ATS this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .348 this season while batting .254 with 35 walks and 35 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .455.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 74th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.

Spencer Steer has 12 doubles, nine home runs and 25 walks. He's batting .265 and slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 56th, his on-base percentage 60th, and his slugging percentage 63rd.

JJ Bleday has collected 38 base hits, an OBP of .363 and a slugging percentage of .568 this season.

Matt McLain has been key for Cincinnati with 45 hits, an OBP of .310 plus a slugging percentage of .377.

McLain takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .400 with a double, three home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Padres Player Leaders

Gavin Sheets leads the Padres with 42 hits. He's batting .230 and slugging .454 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 122nd in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Manny Machado is hitting .166 with six doubles, 11 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .336 with an on-base percentage of .250.

Including all qualifying players, he is 161st in batting average, 160th in on-base percentage and 138th in slugging percentage.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has an on-base percentage of .339 and a slugging percentage of .322. Both lead the Padres.

Jackson Merrill is batting .198 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.

Reds vs Padres Head to Head

6/8/2026: 6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/10/2025: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-1 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/9/2025: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/8/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/29/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/28/2025: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/27/2025: 8-1 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-1 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/23/2024: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/22/2024: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/21/2024: 2-0 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

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